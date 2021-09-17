Indiana Agriculture and Technology School expands to USI
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Agriculture and Technology School, a charter school based in central Indiana, has expanded to the University of Southern Indiana campus. In August, the Indiana State Board of Education declared that USI was approved as a charter school authorizer. That means USI has the power to choose who can start a new charter school, set academic expectations and review academic performance.www.14news.com
