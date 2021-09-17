Adventist Health Tillamook announces elective surgeries restarting Sept. 20
Citing decreased pressure on the Adventist Health Medical Center to attend to COVID-19 patients, Adventist Health Tillamook is restarting elective surgeries starting Monday, Sept. 20. Elective surgeries cover a wide range of procedures, typically scheduled in advance and are considered non-emergent or urgent for an immediate and potentially life-threatening issue requiring medical attention.www.tillamookheadlightherald.com
