The following question has been posed by a number of CAFMA folks over the last several years: How are we going to recruit? We are certainly in a new age regarding recruitment. Since the state now prohibits residency requirements, we are competing with agencies throughout Arizona for personnel. We also seem to be in a time of transition, as previously discussed, where agencies across the state are experiencing a significant number of retirements. At the same time, the number of people applying for firefighter positions is declining.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO