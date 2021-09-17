CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Horror Story Star Teases Double Feature Could Be Their Last Season

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Sarah Paulson is one of the most prominent figures when it comes to the American Horror Story franchise, and while she's currently starring in this season's "Double Feature" storyline, she doesn't think she'll be returning for whatever creator Ryan Murphy might have in mind for a follow-up. Throughout the series' history, Paulson has only sat out Season 9, "1984," and while she teased that she doesn't expect to return next year, the thing that keeps making her come back is the character Murphy creates for her, so she can't rule out a return eventually.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Feature#American Crime Story#Fx
