American Horror Story Star Teases Double Feature Could Be Their Last Season

Bridgerton fans just got their first look at Season 2 of the hit Netflix series. The streaming giant is in the midst of their big TADUM event, which showcases all the biggest things on the app. Romance fans had been waiting for another season of Bridgerton for a little while now. One of last year's true breakout series, the show seemed to hit that sweet spot of an engaged following and living up to the hype. It seems like things have completed smoothly after the production had to shut down due to COVID-19 protocols. Netflix has big plans for Bridgerton after the first season garnered 12 Emmy nominations. However, there is going to be a bit of a catch heading into Season 2. You're not going to be seeing Regé-Jean Page this time around. He's departed the series and that means the story will continue without its breakout star. That hasn't dimmed a lot of the excitement around this announcement. After all, the show is adapted from a series of novels and the heartthrob was never going to be there forever.

