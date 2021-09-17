CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed After Her Car Plunges From 4th Story Of Hospital Parking Structure In City Of Orange

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD65j_0bzhTSJT00

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Friday after a car plunged off a hospital parking structure in the city of Orange.

(credit: CBS)

The fatal crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. at a parking structure at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, reportedly drove through a cement wall from the fourth floor of the parking structure. The vehicle landed upside down, but bystanders trying to help the driver flipped it over.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments / 87

Jane
7d ago

Either the cement barriers/walls are so terribly in need of renovations in that structure... OR... this poor woman was hitting the throttle hard when her car broke through (either accidentally or intentionally). However it happened, someone is missing a loved one at this time. Prayers to those who knew and loved her.

Reply(2)
37
Jay1225
7d ago

This is so close to home! My condolences to the families involved and may the driver of the vehicle rest in peace.

Reply
11
Alrighty.then
8d ago

you just don't roll through a cement wall so she had to have stepped on the gas somehow

Reply(3)
17
 

