Woman Killed After Her Car Plunges From 4th Story Of Hospital Parking Structure In City Of Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Friday after a car plunged off a hospital parking structure in the city of Orange.

The fatal crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. at a parking structure at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, reportedly drove through a cement wall from the fourth floor of the parking structure. The vehicle landed upside down, but bystanders trying to help the driver flipped it over.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.