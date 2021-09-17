Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO