CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again

By CIARÁN FAHEY Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored 87 seconds into his Hertha Berlin debut in a 2-1 win over promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga on Friday. The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder, who joined Hertha from Ajax on the last day of the summer transfer window, scored with a header from a corner in the 61st minute. He was involved again as an own-goal from Fürth’s Maximilian Bauer in the 79th proved to be the winner for Hertha.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Hertha, Gladbach get 1st Bundesliga wins; Frankfurt draws

BERLIN (AP) — French striker Myziane Maolida scored on his Bundesliga debut to seal a much-needed 3-1 win for Hertha Berlin at promoted Bochum on Sunday. Suat Serdar got the other two goals as Hertha claimed its first points of the season after opening with three defeats, easing the pressure on coach Pál Dárdai before the next must-win game at home against another promoted team, Greuther Fürth, on Friday.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Real Betis vs Barcelona, Primera División: Final Score 0-5, Barça Femení open floodgates in second half, win again

Barcelona Women continued their perfect start to the season with a second straight 5-0 win in the Primera División, this time against Real Betis in their first away game of the campaign. The home team fought hard and survived Barça’s pressure for almost an entire half, but the Blaugrana opened the gates in the second half and cruised to a second win in two games.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Hwang Hee-chan scores on debut as Wolves win at Watford

Hwang Hee-chan scored on his debut as Wolves got their first Premier League goals of the season in a victory over Watford. Bruno Lage's side had lost their opening three games 1-0 and after 69 shots without scoring, it took Francisco Sierralta heading into his own net from Marcal's cross to give Wolves the advantage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Odsonne Edouard scores twice on dream debut as Patrick Vieira's side grab first win

Odsonne Edouard scored twice on his Crystal Palace debut as Patrick Vieira's side secured an emphatic 3-0 win over 10-man Tottenham at Selhurst Park. The striker, an £18.5m signing from Celtic on Deadline Day, scored his first just 28 seconds after coming off the bench in the 84th minute then netted his second, and Palace's third, in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Richter
Person
Arne Friedrich
Person
Dedryck Boyata
Person
Jeremy Dudziak
Person
Jurgen Ekkelenkamp
Person
Suat Serdar
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in second Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his second Manchester United debut on Saturday to put the Red Devils up 1-0 against Newcastle just before halftime. The goal was almost expected as Ronaldo was named to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI. The ball came off a blocked shot from Mason Greenwood, and Ronaldo was in the right spot at the right time to tap it home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Awaziem scores on Alanyaspor debut against Giresunspor

The Super Eagle did not disappoint against Hakan Keles’ men, finding the net in his first match for the Alanya-based team. Chidozie Awaziem scored a header in his first Super Lig game to power Alanyaspor to a 1-0 victory over Giresunspor on Monday evening. The Nigeria international joined the Turkish...
SOCCER
newschain

Tommy Rowe scores again as Doncaster down Morecambe to deliver first win

Tommy Rowe’s second goal in as many games earned Doncaster their first Sky Bet League One win of the season as Morecambe were beaten 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium. The 32-year-old left-back, who had not netted in his previous 37 outings, followed up his first goal in almost a year against Wigan seven days earlier with the winning header in the 81st minute of this contest.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Falcao scores on Rayo Vallecano debut in 3-0 Getafe win

Radamel Falcao enjoyed a dream Rayo Vallecano debut with a goal off the bench in their 3-0 La Liga win over rivals Getafe. The Colombian international has caused a wave of excitement in Vallecas following his free transfer arrival at the club earlier this month. After being presented in front...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Ajax#French#Ap
Fresno Bee

Dieng scores again as Marseille wins to go 2nd; Nice draws

Bamba Dieng's third goal in two games helped unbeaten Marseille defeat Rennes 2-0 on Sunday and move into second place in the French league behind bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain. PSG plays Lyon later Sunday with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi set for his home debut after his shock move...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Kasper Simontaival scores twice in KalPa debut

I said it in the subtweet to the above, but I love this play for a variety of reasons. Simontaival’s forechecking created the errant pass and was there for the put-back off the deflection. A good start for the young forward. But wait, there’s more!. With approximately four minutes remaining...
NHL
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury's Ryan Bowman wants to score again

Ryan Bowman hopes his maiden League One goal is the first of many after opening up on a frustrating start to life at Shrewsbury Town. The experienced summer striker recruit from Exeter City bagged his first Town goal to earn Steve Cotterill's visitors a welcome and deserved point in an impressive display in front of almost 22,000 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Barcelona held to goalless draw by Cadiz as Frenkie de Jong sees red

Barcelona had another disappointing result on Thursday night, being held to a 0-0 draw with Cadiz in a match at the Nuevo Mirandilla. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Ronald Koeman came into the game under pressure after a stuttering start to the season, with Barca...
MLS
AFP

French football wrestles with violence in stadiums as fans return

After a year of football in empty stadiums the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for celebration, but France is reeling from a series of incidents involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games. It has all led to much soul-searching in France, and it may be that many are using the return to the charged atmospheres of football grounds to release pent-up frustrations from a year of coronavirus restrictions.
SOCCER
Bradford Era

Franz scores late; Owls win again in dramatic fashion

After scoring Tuesday’s game-winning goal, Mitch Strauss returned the favor Thursday. Strauss had used a pass from Lucas Johnson to score the decisive goal in the Bradford boys soccer team’s win over Harbor Creek two days prior. Against Erie, however, he supplied the ball that led Jake Franz to a game-winner in the Owls’ 4-3 victory at Parkway Field.
BRADFORD, PA
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal to lose Alexandre Lazette on a free

What the papers sayAlexandre Lacazette has dealt Arsenal a blow as he intends to run down his contract at the Emirates, reports the Daily Mirror. The 30-year-old will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January and move for free in the summer with Atletico Madrid among the potential suitors the paper adds.Liverpool could reignite their interest in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, the Liverpool Echo says. Jurgen Klopp’s side were linked with a move for the £20million-rated forward in the summer. View this post on Instagram ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ben Foster praised after Watford goalkeeper makes winning return to team

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Timo Werner hopes his goal against Aston Villa ignites Chelsea career

Timo Werner hopes his Carabao Cup goal against Aston Villa can put him back on track at Chelsea.The Germany striker headed Chelsea into the lead on Wednesday night, only for Cameron Archer to level for Villa.Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a fine penalty save before Reece James delivered the winning spot-kick as the Blues prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out at Stamford Bridge.Werner admitted struggling at the start of the new campaign after a testing summer with Germany, but now hopes to get back to his best.“It’s good to be back on the scoresheet, good to score at Stamford Bridge and I’m...
UEFA
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City seeks to snap losing streak against top-ranked New England Revolution

Orlando City faces its toughest matchup of the season on Saturday as the Lions attempt to snap the longest skid of Oscar Pareja’s tenure as head coach. The Lions (10-7-8, 38), in the midst of a season-high three-game losing streak, will visit the top-ranked New England Revolution at 7 p.m.. New England only has four losses, winning six of its last eight matchups and running away with the ...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy