Strong lineup of events in September for Carlsbad

You have another good list of events if you are looking for something to do this weekend. Our summer concert series is back on – we have Charlie Ingraham playing from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the water park gazebo. Charlie was originally scheduled to play earlier this summer, but we had to reschedule due to the weather. Charlie has strong family ties to Carlsbad, and his performance is described as being an upbeat Texas Country vibe.