CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia to take in nearly 1,100 Afghan refugees, White House confirms

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21odTa_0bzhSiJA00

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that nearly 1,100 Afghan refugees will be coming to Georgia following the Taliban takeover of the country.

Senior White House officials confirmed that number this morning. Refugees will be relocated to 46 states across the U.S.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in downtown Clarkston, where some of those refugees could be headed. Clarkston is a federally-designated refugee resettlement community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed that all of the refugees who are coming to Georgia are vetted and passed medical screenings. Kemp said the state has no say where the federal government relocates refugees.

“We owe it to those individuals to protect them,” Kemp said last month. “You know, whether we bring them here or not, I think it’s beside the point. If that’s done, they need to be properly vetted, but they don’t need to be allowed to be hunted down by a bunch of Taliban terrorists over in Afghanistan.”

Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks said that when they arrive, they’ll be welcomed.

Clarkston is already home to more than 50 different nationalities.

“Clarkston is what I like to say is the melting pot for the United States,” Burks said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Burks said they usually don’t get a heads up from the federal government about refugees, instead they work with resettlement agencies to help.

“So they’re not going through the normal process that you see with our refugees, and so you know, we need to make sure that we coordinate not only with our resettlement agencies but on a federal level as well,” Burks said.

There are also other refugee communities around the state that could take some of the Afghan refugees in.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Dirk Ward
8d ago

Thanks, Joe..........Spread them terrorists around so they can do you proud 👏

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

ROME — (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country. Among the groups organizing the protests were members of...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States. In an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would have to decide its defense systems on its own.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Ethiopia to world leaders: Be 'constructive' on Tigray

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Ethiopia told the international community Saturday to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region, and to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders,...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

At UN, turmoil in Haiti, Ethiopia draws global concern

The speeches may be scripted, but the U.N. General Assembly can sometimes be the only direct window into the regional challenges that command global concern. On Saturday, world leaders were speaking on behalf of some of the most unstable and unsettling current conflicts. That includes India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s domestic crises spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Clarkston, GA
Government
City
Clarkston, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Radio

The Latest: Sudan says countries must cooperate on vaccines

UNITED NATIONS — The prime minister of Sudan’s transitional government urged world leaders on Saturday to work together to get developing countries more COVID-19 vaccines. In a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said that making sure countries like Sudan get enough shots is the only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.
HEALTH
WSB Radio

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK — (AP) — In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”. He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

South Korea urges North to restore hotlines for any talks

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to restore dormant communication hotlines, a day after the North repeated an offer to open conditional talks. The North might be seeking to extract concessions about two weeks after it raised tensions by carrying out its first...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Elliot
Person
Brian Kemp
WSB Radio

Over 100 officials resign from Tunisia's main Islamist party

TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — More than 100 officials of Tunisia’s Islamist party Ennahdha announced their resignations Saturday to protest the choices of the movement's leadership in confronting the North African country's political crisis. The split within the ranks of Ennahdha comes amid deep political crisis in Tunisia. In July,...
ADVOCACY
WSB Radio

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO — (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Texas Rep. Brian Babin tests positive

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin of Texas announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Babin, 73, a Republican who is a four-term congressman from the state’s 36th congressional district, said in a statement that he began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms Friday. After several negative tests, Babin tested positive on Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Channel 2#Taliban#The U S Channel
WSB Radio

Govt offices in Kosovo targeted as tensions soar with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — A public building in Kosovo was set on fire and another was hit by grenades that did not explode in what government officials described Saturday as criminal acts related to ethnic Serbs protesting a symbolic move on license plates. Serbian media quoted the head of...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

MOSCOW — (AP) — About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party, which increased its share of seats in the...
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Third judge blocks Gov. Lee's mask opt out in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A third federal judge has blocked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates. The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw late Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing legal battle over Lee's order launched by parents and advocates alarmed over the spike in coronavirus cases in Tennessee's schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinian gunmen in arrest clashes

JERUSALEM — (AP) — At least four Palestinian gunmen were killed in shootouts with Israeli security forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas on Sunday, the Israeli military said. It was the deadliest violence between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WSB Radio

San Marino voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion

SAN MARINO — (AP) — Residents of San Marino, a tiny republic surrounded by Italy, voted Sunday whether to decriminalize abortion, with the Roman Catholic Church firmly opposed and the “yes” camp hoping to make the procedure legal in some circumstances. The ballot proposal calls for abortion to be made...
ELECTIONS
WSB Radio

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they'll need to push the sprawling package through Congress. The Democratic-dominated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

LONDON — (AP) — Britons are encouraged these days — though in most cases not required — to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers. For critics, that image...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy