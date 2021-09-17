A rally in DC with echoes of Jan. 6 has Jewish officials on high alert

(JTA) — On the surface, a rally in Washington, D.C. planned for Saturday sounds like it will have echoes of Jan. 6. The “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by former Donald Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, plans to gather in front of the U.S. Capitol and demand an end to what it calls “the tyrannical and inhumane treatment of the January 6 political prisoners.” Rather than a group intent on breaching the Capitol to reverse a democratic election, Braynard has said that all but a “few bad apples” in the insurrection were “nonviolent offenders” who didn’t think they were breaking the law.