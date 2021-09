Police have made 23 arrests and dragged Insulate Britain protesters from the M25 after members of the group stormed onto the motorway.The climate activists moved into lanes of traffic on Tuesday morning, forcing cars to come to a stop.It was the fifth time the group, which is calling on the government to help insulate homes to reduce emissions, has blocked the M25 since last week.Police said 23 arrests were made in connection with the incident on a stretch of Britain’s busiest motorway in Surrey.A video shows protesters walking onto the main carriageway, carrying signs and sitting on the ground.On...

