CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Ford

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Jim Cramer discusses Ford and the impact of the impending tax policy changes on the stock market.

U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, as investors remain focused on slowing growth and financial risk in China and the Delta variant’s negative impact on the global economy.

Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about Ford and the impact of the impending tax policy changes on the stock market.

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report announced Thursday that it will double the production capacity target for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 80,000 per year due to strong demand.

The company says it will invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across three Michigan plants in order to facilitate the company's increased production target.

The vehicle will have a starting MSRP of $40,000 and a targeted EPA-estimated driving range of 300 miles with the extended range battery

Cramer said battery comes out of China and it could be an issue. "So, you've got chip shortage and battery issues in terms of the formulation for the battery. That said, Ford has never seen this kind of demand for a product. And that's why I continue to think that these issues will be resolved by 2022 and Ford remains the most undervalued stock in our portfolio," said Cramer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbL68_0bzhSD8l00

Tax Policy Changes Hurt Drug Stocks

As debate over how to pay for President Biden's economic plan continues, the debate over raising the capital gains tax and by how much is one of many issues dominating attention on Capitol Hill.

Cramer said tax uncertainty is one of the reasons why the September 17 selloff has legs at least till the middle of next week. "That's why I think you don't just go and buy ahead of it. Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report goes down everyday, Bristol [Myers Squibb] (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report has been down 11 out of 12 days. These are all [related to] the tax code," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVdJY_0bzhSD8l00

Ford and Bristol-Myers Suqibb are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Cramer adds or removes stocks from the portfolio? Learn more now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Electric vehicle stocks aren't only about car manufacturers. They require lithium batteries, and those batteries need to be recycled. Nio wants to beat Tesla, Albemarle is growing exponentially, and Li-Cycle is making big first moves in a massive industry. The global electric car market grew 43% in 2020 in terms...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Before Earnings?

Micron Technology will release results on Sept. 28, and they could turn out to be better than expected. The chipmaker's strong growth looks sustainable thanks to rising memory demand. Micron is cheap, and investors might not want to miss the opportunity to buy this memory specialist before it starts soaring.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
bitcoinist.com

Jim Cramer To Crypto Investors: I’m Begging You To Sell

Mad Money Jim Cramer is no newcomer to crypto. The show host has made the news countless times for his takes on crypto and his crypto investments. Cramer has previously disclosed investments in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. And when he sold, Cramer had revealed his plan for getting back into crypto. Once again, the Mad Money host has made the news for his take on crypto. But this time, Cramer is urging crypto holders to sell.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
The Motley Fool

Now's the Time to Buy These 3 Stocks

Merging Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will create a far more potent streaming player than anyone currently appreciates. The T-Mobile share sell-off over a data hack hasn't altered its growth prospects or the stock's value. After botching some of last year's data collection, Nielsen is rebuilding. Investors don't see it yet.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Jim Cramer sees further upside in these four oil stocks

Jim Cramer picks four oil stocks with potential for further upside. He likes these companies primarily for how they reward their shareholders. The SPSIOP index is already up more than 50% on a year-to-date basis. In January 2020, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said oil stocks were in the “death knell” phase....
STOCKS
Street.Com

Why Jim Cramer Continues to Love Costco Stock

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report reported adjusted earnings of $3.76 per share on revenue of $61.44 billion, marking a 17.5% year over year increase and exceeding analyst estimates. Comparable sales for the quarter rose 9.4% company wide with a 10.3% increase in the U.S. and a 6.7%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Company Report#Epa#Merck Co#Mrk Rrb Report#Bristol Lsb#Myers Squibb#Bmy#Bristol Myers Suqibb
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Short-Timers Will 'Self-Destruct' With AMC, GME, Dogecoin Portfolios

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doesn’t appear to believe in the memestock and meme crypto way of investing. What Happened: Cramer told his 1.7 million Twitter followers Friday that he is watching as “short-timers self-destruct” after investing their life savings in GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) calls, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) calls and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).
STOCKS
cdcgamingreports.com

Jim Cramer talks Macao with Wynn Resorts CEO

CEO Matthew Maddox recently told Real Money’s Jim Cramer that China’s latest crackdown on the Macao gambling hub ultimately won’t put shareholders at risk. Chinese authorities began a 45-day public consultation earlier this month ahead of a closely watched rebidding for licenses which expire in June of 2022. Shares of...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Just Bought Disney Stock For His Charitable Trust

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded lower this week after the company provided worse-than-expected quarterly global net additions guidance for Disney+. Jim Cramer bought Disney stock for his charitable trust when the stock sold off amid comments from Disney CEO Bob Chapek, he said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy