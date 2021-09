After bailing on kicker Michael Badgley Monday, the Titans are turning to their expected contingency plan. The team has promoted kicker Randy Bullock from the practice squad. Badgley got the first shot to replace Sam Ficken, but he struggled during Tennessee’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The 26-year-old finished the game missing his lone field-goal attempt and converting only one of his two extra-point tries. As a result, the team decided to waive the former Chargers kicker.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO