Kering is saying no to fur once and for all. The luxury conglomerate has announced that it is banning the use of fur across all of its brands. Starting with its fall 2022 collections, you won’t find any fur items sold at some of the fashion world’s most esteemed houses, like Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent—all of which are owned by Kering. “When it comes to animal welfare, our Group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said in a statement released on...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO