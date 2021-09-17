81-Unit Affordable Community in Madera Sold for $10,400,000 by the Mogharebi Group
MADERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mogharebi Group, (“TMG”) has completed the sale of Sherwood Pointe, an 81-unit affordable community located at 338 W Sherwood Way. The property was sold at list price with multiple offers for $10,400,000. Otto Ozen, Nazli Santana, Robin Kane, and Brendan Kane represented the seller, a Central Valley based investor. The buyer was a private investor based out of Northern California.www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0