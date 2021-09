Former Cane Creek Elementary student DeShawn Wester felt called to pay it forward when he won a set of books valued at over $100. He knew the books would be loved and read over and over in the library at Cane Creek Elementary. This donation is one example of how big this young man’s heart is! While at Cane Creek, he was part of Deputy Pettit’s inaugural Safety Patrol, Mrs. Davenport’s Best Groups, and was an example for many younger students. We are so thankful for former students like DeShawn who decide to give back!

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO