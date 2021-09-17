CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

50 new citizens naturalized in ceremony at National Constitution Center

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 8 days ago

September 17th is Constitution Day, the 234th anniversary of the signing of the US Constitution.

Here in the birthplace of America, it was also the day 50 immigrants from Ghana, Guatemala, India, Ireland and countless other countries officially became US citizens.

"It was amazing, I loved it," said Elizabeth Muikia from Kenya. "I am looking forward to being an American."

"It's a different country, it's a different life. I have kids and they are happy to be here," said Neciva Mamadjanova from Uzbekistan.

"I'm so happy today," said Elvira Greene from Liberia. "I just give God the glory and thank all of the forefathers who went before us."

The naturalization ceremony was held at the National Constitution Center on Friday, which is also Citizenship Day.

These newly minted American citizens were given lifetime memberships to the museum.

Organizers say the goal was to honor and celebrate the privileges and responsibilities of citizenship for both native-born and naturalized citizens.

