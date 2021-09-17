Welcome to the Azure, The Only California Hotel With In-Room Hot Springs Tubs

The unstoppable juggernaut that is Valheim continues to soldier on with the Hearth & Home update, which released today. The game continues to be massively popular, currently sitting at an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception on Steam with over 230,000 reviews. This update is quite the substantial one, and it brings plenty of new things to the game. These include new mechanics, optimizations, food, weapons, furniture, and building pieces. The devs named it Hearth & Home to highlight the additions made to both cooking and building. You can truly make your home feel more epic, too, as you can even place a stone throne in it. It’s good to be the Jarl.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO