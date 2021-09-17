CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Welcome to the Azure, The Only California Hotel With In-Room Hot Springs Tubs

By Caitlin White
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things a hotel can do is introduce guests to something they’ve never experienced before. On that front, Azure Palm Hot Springs’s in-room hot springs tubs are pretty astonishing. Plenty of Californians have taken a dip in a wild hot spring at some point — but even they’ve probably never encountered the luxe, completely private, custom-built tubs that Azure offers in their Spa Suites.

