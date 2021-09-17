'Eternals' Star Lauren Ridloff Addresses Inaccessibility Issues for the Deaf Community: "We're an Afterthought in Movie Theaters"
At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel announced that Lauren Ridloff was set to join the cast of Eternals, making her the first deaf superhero to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In November, she will arrive on our screens as an entirely new interpretation of the speedster Makkari (who appears as a hulking, white, hearing man in the comics). The following year, Marvel announced that Alaqua Cox, who is also deaf, had been cast as Echo in the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+. While more deaf performers are being cast in major roles across the industry, Lauren Ridloff's recent interview with The New York Times addressed the needs of the deaf community that still need to be met across the entertainment industry — from actors on set to audience members headed to the movie theater.
