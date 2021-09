Chetek Police Department’s Lt. Jessica Larson, center, was honored with an award in recognition of her 15 years of service on in Chetek. The City and Chetek Common Council presented the award on Sept. 14. Pictured above, left to right, are Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis, Larson and Mayor Jeff Martin. “Being an officer of the law, I’m sure it has its incredible challenges, but I just know enough people—on both sides of the law—that speak highly of you,” Martin said. She is a good officer and fair, Martin said, and she cares for local kids. “I am so grateful that you work for us and serve us and the people of this town. Thank you for your 15 years of service,” he added. “I love working here, I don’t plan on going anywhere else” Larson said. Photo by Carl Cooley | Chetek Alert.

