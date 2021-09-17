Clint Eastwood is 91 and His Films Just Keep Getting Odder and More Daring
On January 20, 2019, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson made an appearance on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” to deliver a report on what Colin Jost described in his intro as “a very important experience.” The set-up suggested Davidson would be talking about his mental health issues and some troubling Instagram posts alluding to suicide he’d made a few weeks before. Instead, the two offered a breathless summary of Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, describing it as “the greatest, weirdest, most bananas movie ever made — about a 90-year-old drug mule.”www.gq.com
