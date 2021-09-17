CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Clint Eastwood is 91 and His Films Just Keep Getting Odder and More Daring

By Keith Phipp s
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On January 20, 2019, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson made an appearance on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” to deliver a report on what Colin Jost described in his intro as “a very important experience.” The set-up suggested Davidson would be talking about his mental health issues and some troubling Instagram posts alluding to suicide he’d made a few weeks before. Instead, the two offered a breathless summary of Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, describing it as “the greatest, weirdest, most bananas movie ever made — about a 90-year-old drug mule.”

www.gq.com

Comments / 4

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Clint Eastwood

This Friday will see the release of “Cry Macho,” the latest film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood. The release from AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. is expected to be a commercial hit, making the 91-year-old actor/director the oldest Hollywood legend to reign at the box office. Eastwood has...
MOVIES
Best Life

91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Says This 1 Thing Could Make Him Quit Acting

On Sept. 17, Clint Eastwood's latest movie as director and star, Cry Macho, will be released in theaters and on HBO Max. With the legendary actor/filmmaker being 91 years old, some may assume that this might be his last film, but he's made no such decision. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star revealed he has no plans to retire—especially from directing, but he's not throwing in the towel on acting yet, either. Clint Eastwood also shared the one thing that could make him quit acting, or even consider it.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Moviefone

12 Best Movies of Clint Eastwood as Director

From classic Clint Eastwood Western movies to gritty crime thrillers to rousing biopics, these are the most impressive movies in Eastwood's long career as a director. At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still directing movies, and his latest film 'Cry Macho' will open on September 17. Few actors have been as successful as Eastwood when it comes to making the transition from acting to directing. We ranked Eastwood's best movies as a director.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cry Macho’ Review: Clint Eastwood’s Mexico-Set Ancient-Cowboy-Meets-Troubled-Teen Afterschool Special

At 91, Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to). As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless. As an actor, though, he’s not trying to hide his age. In “Cry Macho,” he plays a broken-down horse breeder and former rodeo rider who is given the task of going down to Mexico City to retrieve a 13-year-old boy, Rafael (Eduardo Minnett), and drive him back to Texas. (He’s taking the boy from his wealthy-diva Mexican mother...
MOVIES
Best Life

See Clint Eastwood's 8 Kids Now

Clint Eastwood has had a prolific career as both an actor and director, spanning almost 70 years. The 91-year-old Hollywood icon also has a very big family, with eight kids spanning the ages of 24 to 67 years old, many of whom have followed in his footsteps and found their way into the movie business in one way or another. To see all of Eastwood's children now and learn what they're up to, read on!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Mounts Horse for First Time in Decades and Scares Trainer Half to Death

Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle! Quite literally. The Hollywood icon is 91 and will be releasing his latest project on Sept. 17. He directed and starred in Cry Macho, which will debut in theaters and HBO Max. He just may very well be the oldest actor/director to head a major motion picture. The movie has been described as a modern Western that finds Eastwood’s character helping a young man across the United States and Mexico border.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Peter Morgan
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Richard Jewell
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Jessica Walter
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Olivia Wilde
Parade

'Well, Do Ya, Punk?' 37 Classic Clint Eastwood Quotes

Clint Eastwood is a man of few words, and he makes each one count on screen. We hang on every one of his lines, delivered with quiet intensity in that gravelly voice. Though Eastwood has appeared in a few films in recent years, we’re more likely to find him behind the camera these days. He directed the Oscar-winning 2014 war drama American Sniper, 2016’s acclaimed biopic Sully, 2018’s The Mule which recounts the story of a veteran who becomes a drug mule and the critically lauded biopic Richard Jewell about the Olympic bombing.
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clint Eastwood shows fatherly side in aimless, cringeworthy 'Cry Macho'

Last year, Tom Hanks and George Clooney each played movie roles in which they showed off their fatherly sides by taking care of a child. There must be something in the water in Hollywood because now it’s Clint Eastwood’s turn. He directs and stars as a crochety old cowboy pressed...
MOVIES
/Film

Other Denzel Washington Movies You Should Watch After The Little Things

"The Little Things" is an entertaining throwback to neo-noir investigative thrillers that debuted in January, 2021. The film's pulpy storyline and ambiguous ending elevated it above other "Se7en" wannabes, but really, it was the film's incredible cast that garnered attention. Recent Academy Award winners Rami Malek and Jared Leto brought to depth to their respective roles, but both were overshadowed by their co-star Denzel Washington.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Odder#Instagram#American Sniper
CinemaBlend

Why The ‘Hell’ Is Clint Eastwood Still Working In His 90s? He Has A Good Answer

Another year, another film from Clint Eastwood. His latest, Cry Macho, just released in theaters and on streaming, and the 91-year-old directs and stars in the movie, still bringing a firm amount of energy to his work. While the movie has received mixed reviews, critics do seem to be marveling at the craftsmanship that Eastwood can still put into his films. With the Hollywood veteran still working at such a high capacity. You might be tempted to ask, 'Why the "hell" is he still working in his 90s? Well, he has a pretty good answer.
MOVIES
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
imdb.com

This Cry Macho Featurette Is All About Some Guy Named Clint Eastwood, Ever Hear Of Him?

Clint Eastwood is a movie god. This is just a fact at this point. Love or hate his politics (and I'm certainly in the latter camp), there's no ignoring that Eastwood as a storyteller and performer is an icon of cinema. The makers of his newest film, "Cry Macho," know this and have smartly built a new featurette around the legacy of their 91-year-old star and director, especially considering this is Eastwood's first time putting on a (non-space) cowboy hat since 1992's "Unforgiven."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood, at 91, Doesn’t Plan on Retiring Any Time Soon

Clint Eastwood said he doesn’t have any movie ideas “percolating” at the moment, but he’s not worried. Something always pops up. It’s why he’s still producing, directing, and acting in movies seven decades after first trying his hand in Hollywood. And he’s far from done. In fact, he doesn’t plan on retiring.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy