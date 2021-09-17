LOWER MAKEFIELD POLICE REPORT: Residents fall victim to fraud; AC units vandalized; during traffic stop, woman taken into custody for retail theft, unpaid child support
IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Freedom Dr. reported at 9:57 a.m. on Sept. 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name. CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 200 block of Clover Hill Court reported at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $290.76.www.buckslocalnews.com
Comments / 0