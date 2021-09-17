COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, schools see positive cases

COVID-19 is now making an appearance in some area schools as numbers continue to climb exponentially in Chippewa County. According to the Chippewa County Health Department, as of Wednesday, there have been 1,251 cumulative confirmed and 1,608 cumulative probable cases of COVID-19. From Sept. 9-15, there were 77 new cases, 28 new recoveries and 78 are actively being monitored. Approximately 2,593 people have recovered. However, there have been 35 cumulative deaths and four are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus.