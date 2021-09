A judge on Maine’s high court ruled that a Central Maine Power Co. affiliate must refrain from work on public land on roughly one mile of its 145-mile hydropower corridor. The ruling, made Wednesday by Justice Joseph Jabar but delivered to the lawsuit parties on Friday, said developers must refrain from all construction activities, including vegetation removal, on the leased premises in the West Forks Plantation and Johnson Mountain Township public reserved lands during the length of an appeal to lift the stay.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO