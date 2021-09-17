CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Fact check: Moon landing conspiracy theory misrepresents lunar footprint

By Devon Link, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2Kzz_0bzhOWWU00

The claim: A mismatch between a space boot and the lunar footprint proves the moon landing was fake

In July 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin stepped onto the moon .

"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," Armstrong famously declared.

For half a century since, conspiracy theorists have argued it wasn't.

A Sept. 16 Instagram post compares images of the famous moon footprint and the smooth sole and heel of Armstong's space boot. The caption claims the mismatched footprint and boot tread prove the moon landing was “fake.”

The post garnered more than 1,800 likes in one day. The user who made the post, @sawasmemes, told USA TODAY they intended it to be taken as a joke, but the comments indicate many are taking it as a factual assertion.

"Lad u do know u could just Google this to get the answer right," one skeptic wrote.

"Bruh they had a boot sleeve as protection and warmth on the outside of their normal shoes," another commented.

Fact check: Barry Wilmore quote about seeing a fellow astronaut outside space station is satire

Those commenters are correct.

This healless footprint matches the tread on the lunar overshoes that Armstrong and Aldrin wore to walk on the moon.

Several fact checkers have debunked posts that made similar claims about images of the footprint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RcnL_0bzhOWWU00
Apollo 11 Crew Emerging Tech

Footprint matches lunar overshoes

When Armstrong and Aldrin stepped out onto the moon’s surface, they wore lunar overshoes – sometimes called “moon boots” – over their pressure boots. The pressure boots had a smooth sole, and the overshoes had a tread.

Cathleen Lewis , a space history curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., told USA TODAY that focus on the treaded footprint was "a reoccurring trope from moon landing deniers."

Spacesuit designers engineered the tread to spread the astronauts' weight as they explored the moon’s surface and its unknown texture, The New York Times reported . Lewis said the oversized galoshes and their blue silicone soles were designed to provide astronauts added traction and protection against unfiltered solar radiation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Szu8U_0bzhOWWU00
The footprint of a Apollo 11 astronautâ€™s moon boot is left on the surface of the moon. Credit NASA NASA

The tread on the lunar overshoes is visible in several images of the moon landing on NASA’s website . An image of the full spacesuit shows the separate space shoes and lunar overshoes.

NASA shows the same photo of the footprint on its website . “The first footprints on the Moon will be there for a million years,” it's captioned. “There is no wind to blow them away.”

Fact check: Man claims to sell land on the moon, despite legal obstacles

Armstrong’s spacesuit is currently on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

After returning to the lunar module, Armstrong and Aldrin tossed their overshoes and other unnecessary items from the hatch to save weight for lunar samples.

"These items remain on the surface of the moon at the Sea of Tranquility, as they were considered to be excess cargo for the Eagle’s crew to return to the Columbia Command Module and then to earth," Lewis said. "Every gram that they left on the surface of the Moon meant that they could bring back an additional gram of lunar samples."

Our rating: False

We rate FALSE the claim that a mismatch between a space boot and the moon footprint proves the moon landing was fake. The conspiracy theory overlooks the fact that astronauts wore lunar overshoes over their boots. Those overshoes were treaded, while the astronauts’ boots were not. After completing the moonwalk, Armstrong and Aldrin left the lunar overshoes behind to save weight on the spacecraft.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Moon landing conspiracy theory misrepresents lunar footprint

Comments / 5

Megadon
8d ago

It will be interesting when the next visitors go to the moon landing site and see the condition of the things left behind.

Reply
3
Peggy Tate
7d ago

There was NO moon landing. USA ...USSR in the space race...we faked it ... anything to appear the best....imagine that

Reply
3
Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Cameras Capture Mars Like Never Before – “A Huge Piece of Everything”

Scientists tap into an array of imagers aboard the six-wheeled explorer to get a big picture of the Red Planet. NASA’s Perseverance rover has been exploring Jezero Crater for more than 217 Earth days (211 Martian days, or sols), and the dusty rocks there are beginning to tell their story – about a volatile young Mars flowing with lava and water.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Carter Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rebel Yell

Mars would have been “potentially habitable” according to NASA

It has been some time since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the planet Mars. A first acclaimed around the world and that, as promised by scientists, will allow us to know a little more about the red planet. After a failed attempt to take a rock from Mars, the Rover was finally able to take a first sample that is already providing NASA with valuable information.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
ComicBook

Massive Asteroid Flew By Earth Before Scientists Even Saw It

Some days, scientists find asteroids months before they're expected to pass by our planet. Other days, those same crews may not notice a warehouse-sized asteroid zoomed by Earth until...well, it already zoomed by. That's the case recently with an asteroid officials are now calling 2021 SG, a space-faring rock that passed by the planet on September 16th — only scientists weren't able to see it because it came from the direction of the sun.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA shows off new images and video of the Space Launch System - the 'most powerful rocket' its ever built and the one that will take Artemis 1 to the moon

NASA has unveiled new images and video of the 'most powerful rocket' the U.S. space agency has ever built, the Space Launch System (SLS), intended to have its first launch later this year. Contractors working on the SLS completed the Umbilical Release and Retract Test (URRT) on September 19 in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Breathtaking 'Einstein Ring' Reveals Views of a Galaxy 9.4 Billion Light-Years Away

One of the most spectacular Einstein rings ever seen in space is enabling us to see what's happening in a galaxy almost at the dawn of time. The smears of light called the Molten Ring, stretched out and warped by gravitational fields, are magnifications and duplications of a galaxy whose light has traveled a whopping 9.4 billion light-years. This magnification has given us a rare insight into the stellar 'baby boom' when the Universe was still in its infancy. The early evolution of the Universe is a difficult time to understand. It blinked into existence as we understand it roughly 13.8 billion...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Apollo#Instagram#Sawasmemes#The New York Times#Nasa#Eagle#First Footprint#Politfact#Reuters
Space.com

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Science Friday

Ice-Hunting Lunar Rover Robot Gets A Landing Site

This week, NASA announced that it had selected a destination for a planned robotic lunar rover called VIPER, the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover. The mission is planned for launch in 2023, and will rove about the Moon’s south pole, mapping the location and concentration of water ice deposits. The plan is for a commercial spaceflight mission to deliver the rover to a spot near the western edge of the Nobile Crater at the Moon’s south pole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space — and why

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to head to space on Dec. 18, 2021. With it, astronomers hope to find the first galaxies to form in the universe, will search for Earthlike atmospheres around other planets and accomplish many other scientific goals.
ASTRONOMY
microsoftnewskids.com

Fossil footprints challenge theory of when people first arrived in Americas

The footprints look like they were left behind just moments ago by a barefoot visitor to New Mexico's White Sands National Park, the amblings of a slightly flat-footed teen, each toe and heel impression crisply defined by a fine ridge of sand. But this is no tourist track. These prints...
SCIENCE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

254K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy