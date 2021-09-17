CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas Arts celebrates 40 years with event Oct. 2

By Editor
Plumas County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlumas Arts will be celebrating 40 years of service to the arts and our communities on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. atDame Shirley Park in Quincy. There will be music by 86 Proof — a fun local band from Plumas County’s East Side, a collaborative mural project orchestrated by Tina “Trixie Hollyhox” Thorman, and snacks & desserts, beverages and libations in a gathering with many of the most wonderful people that live around these parts. Details are being updated regularly on the Plumas Arts website https://www.plumasarts.org/40-year-celebration.html.

