Boston’s iconic ‘Skinny House’ sells for $1.25 million

Click here to read the full article. Always wanted to live in the Doge’s Palace, but in Florida? Too late! “Marrying Millions” reality star Bill Hutchinson’s waterfront Gothic style fantasy in Coconut Grove, Fla., has just sold. The property was languishing on the market at $8.25 million until agents Chad Carroll and Matthew Dugow (with The Carroll Group at Compass) raised the price to $10.95 million and quickly sold it for exactly $10 million, a profitable amount over the not quite $6 million paid for the property five years ago. The buyers were represented by Meredith Zeder with The Jills...

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO