CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Boston’s iconic ‘Skinny House’ sells for $1.25 million

By Helen Elfer
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylKTu_0bzhODzv00

Existing home sales jumped 2 percent in July, up for the second month in a row. The real estate market has been shaken up over the last year as work-from-home, homeschooling, and delayed vacations have changed the way people are thinking about their homes, said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. He also noted that millennials are years away from hitting their peak homebuyership years, so he expects supply shortages in the years to come because of lagging building.

Comments / 0

Related
nerej.com

Boston City Group sells 4,254 s/f Four Winds Bar & Grill for $2 million

Boston, MA 266 Commercial St., a 4,254 s/f building located in the center of the city’s waterfront neighborhood, was sold by Boston City Group, Inc. on August 27, 2021, for $2 million, along with a full liquor license which was sold for an additional sum. Boston City Group, Inc.’s Caroline...
BOSTON, MA
Dirt

Bill Hutchinson’s Pink Gothic Castle in Miami Sells for $10 Million

Click here to read the full article. Always wanted to live in the Doge’s Palace, but in Florida? Too late! “Marrying Millions” reality star Bill Hutchinson’s waterfront Gothic style fantasy in Coconut Grove, Fla., has just sold. The property was languishing on the market at $8.25 million until agents Chad Carroll and Matthew Dugow (with The Carroll Group at Compass) raised the price to $10.95 million and quickly sold it for exactly $10 million, a profitable amount over the not quite $6 million paid for the property five years ago. The buyers were represented by Meredith Zeder with The Jills...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Skinny House#Century 21 Real Estate
nerej.com

Vidal/Wettenstein sells 20,062 s/f industrial building for $1.85 million

Stratford, CT According to the seller’s broker Bruce Wettenstein, SIOR and partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, 240 Hathaway Dr. has been sold. The 20,062 s/f industrial building sold for $1.85 million or $92.21 per s/f. The building had been owned and occupied by the Lindquist Security Company for over 25 years. Recently the company had decided liquidate their inventory and close the business and put the property on the market.
STRATFORD, CT
TMZ.com

Skrillex Sells Spectacular Malibu Beach House for $17.5 million

Skrillex has unloaded one of the best houses in L.A. -- spectacular, dare we say -- and he made a fortune in the process. The EDM star has sold his ultra-modern Malibu beach house for $17.5 million. That's gotta be music to Skrillex's ears ... considering he bought a plot of land nearly 5 years ago and paid $6 million for it, and then built a jaw-dropping home.
MALIBU, CA
Us Weekly

Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne Are Officially Selling $1.25 Million La Quinta Property to Pay Creditors, Bills

The next step. Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are officially selling their La Quinta, California, home amid their legal woes. “Girardi’s La Quinta condo is finally up for sale,” Ronald Richards, the attorney for the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case involving Tom’s law firm, tweeted on Tuesday, September 14. “The sale will result at a minimum of $730,000 to the estate with $584k going to the Ruigomez creditors. $335k is going to Girardi’s trustee’s attorney’s bill. The sales price is $1,250,000.”
LA QUINTA, CA
Carscoops

It’s Not Just Houses, A Parking Spot In Boston Listed For $375,000

If you live in a city and drive a nice car, it’s understandable that you might want to keep it garaged. But whoever buys this garage space recently listed for sale in Boston is going to have to be driving a fairly serious supercar to ensure the car is worth more than the parking spot.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
27east.com

Abraham Baker House In East Hampton Sells For $1.6 Million

The circa-1745 Abraham Baker House, once the home of the Riding Club of East Hampton, has sold for $1.6 million after last asking $1.75 million. The historic shingle-style house at 9 Cross Highway falls under East Hampton Town’s “special historic landmark” designation, which means the new owner has the opportunity to build a second dwelling on the 0.9-acre property abutting the East Hampton Village estate section. The law is designed to encourage the preservation and restoration of historic houses while allowing homeowners to use a property to its full potential.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
luxuryrealestate.com

Meital Taub Luxury Group, Among Top Laguna Beach Real Estate Agents, Sells Iconic Victoria Beach Estate for $9.75 Million

Boasting panoramic ocean, whitewater, coastline and sunset views, the entire estate was built to relish the quintessential Southern California coastal lifestyle with sublime indoor and outdoor spaces, crafted with skill and attention to detail that is usually reserved for fine art. This sale is one of many for the Meital Taub Luxury Group, among the most sought-after Laguna Beach realtors for their proven ability to deliver results in any market.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
thedallasnews.net

U.S. housing market records price drop, fall in sales

CHICAGO, Illinois: Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Nonetheless, persistently steep housing prices have deterred potential buying parties. "The recent moderation in existing home sales reflects some easing of the buying...
CHICAGO, IL
theadvocate.com

$1.25 million land deal clears the way for busy convenience store to expand

One of the busiest convenience stores in Baton Rouge is going to expand, now that the owners have purchased a 1-acre site off College Drive for $1.25 million. AK & Company Investments LLC bought the land in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was College Retail LLC, which is made up of Giovanni Mucciacciaro, Lisa Salvaggio Gilbert, Carolyn Salvaggio Torrance and George Paul Salvaggio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
therealdeal.com

Nearly 100K homes sold across UK in August ahead of tax break expiration

Close to 100,000 homes across the United Kingdom sold in August ahead of the expiration of a government tax break. The surge of sales marked a near 21 percent increase from August 2020, and 32 percent more than the total sales in July when seasonally adjusted, according to Mansion Global.
REAL ESTATE
handymantips.org

What’s the Fastest Way to Sell Your House?

Selling a home takes time, but too much time on the market can cause the value to drop and make the property seem undesirable. Selling their homes as quickly as possible is in the best interest of all owners. With this guide, homeowners can learn some tips that will make...
REAL ESTATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Suburban Boston Medical Office Building at Emerson Place Sells for $5.75 Million

BEDFORD, MA–MANSARD recently completed the sale of the Suburban Boston medical office building at Emerson Place for $5,750,000. The MANSARD team helped the Oxford Entities secure the right buyer, Boston Common, LLC, in the $5.75M sale of in closing 41-55 North Road also known as Emerson Place in Bedford, MA.
BEDFORD, MA
AFP

US new home sales surprisingly strong in August: govt

Sales of new homes rose faster than analysts expected last month in the United States, according to government data released Friday, though prices remained high and supply was still tight. The Commerce Department reported sales rose 1.5 percent from July's upwardly revised rate to a seasonally adjusted pace of 740,000, annualized, its second consecutive monthly increase. The housing sector has been a popular place despite the overall economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as cheap mortgage rates and the disruptions caused by the virus spurred people to shop for homes. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the two months of gains indicate the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus could again be pushing people into the market.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy