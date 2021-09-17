Boston’s iconic ‘Skinny House’ sells for $1.25 million
Existing home sales jumped 2 percent in July, up for the second month in a row. The real estate market has been shaken up over the last year as work-from-home, homeschooling, and delayed vacations have changed the way people are thinking about their homes, said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. He also noted that millennials are years away from hitting their peak homebuyership years, so he expects supply shortages in the years to come because of lagging building.
