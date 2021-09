Tommy Rowe’s second goal in as many games earned Doncaster their first Sky Bet League One win of the season as Morecambe were beaten 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium. The 32-year-old left-back, who had not netted in his previous 37 outings, followed up his first goal in almost a year against Wigan seven days earlier with the winning header in the 81st minute of this contest.

