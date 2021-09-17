T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

Apple dropped an important security update on Monday, Sept. 13 that you’ll want to know about. The iOS 14.8 software update addresses a vulnerability on your iPhone that “may have been actively exploited,” according to Apple’s description of the update. With iOS 15 right around the corner, you might think an update can wait. If you’re wondering if you should update to iOS 14.8, you’ll want to read on for more details on why you should update ASAP.

