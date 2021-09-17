CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

By Mike Sorrentino
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.

Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phones under $500 2021: iPhone SE, Galaxy A52 5G, Pixel and more

Top-end phones like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pack in the best tech that can be found on a mobile phone. They offer amazing performance and a wide set of features, but they also come with sky-high prices to match. All of those specs could be seen as overkill, and many people don't need the newest processor or the newest camera.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

You Should Update Your iPhone With This Major Security Fix ASAP

Apple dropped an important security update on Monday, Sept. 13 that you’ll want to know about. The iOS 14.8 software update addresses a vulnerability on your iPhone that “may have been actively exploited,” according to Apple’s description of the update. With iOS 15 right around the corner, you might think an update can wait. If you’re wondering if you should update to iOS 14.8, you’ll want to read on for more details on why you should update ASAP.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite releasing two smartwatches in 2020, Apple’s solid history of a yearly update tells us there's also a 7th gen Apple Watch arriving this Fall. What could we get? Patents and rumors point to the possibility of a different design, greater battery life, a new way to unlock the watch, and monitoring tech to keep tabs on your blood pressure and blood sugars.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick yet comes with Wi-Fi 6 and a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While Amazon is not yet ready to unveil any new Echo hardware, most likely reserving a bunch of upgraded smart speakers and/or smart displays for a product launch event later this fall, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (yes, really) has arrived with little to no fanfare ahead of an October 7 delivery start.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13 price and preorders: How to get Apple's new phones for $0, starting Friday

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy the long-awaited and intensely rumored iPhone 13, which comes in four models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although the largest of the pack starts at over $1,000, some people will be able to leverage carriers' sometimes complicated trade-in offers to slash hundreds of dollars off the iPhone price. In fact, you can even get a new iPhone for as little as $0 with an AT&T trade-in deal (see below for details). iPhone 13 preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET).
CELL PHONES

