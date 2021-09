NAPERVILLE — Four female military veterans from Naperville will be among those taking the first all-women Honor Flight on Oct. 6. Known as the Operation HerStory All-Woman Veteran Flight, participants will fly from Chicago to Washington, D.C., for an all-expenses-paid, daylong trip to visit several war memorials and places of interest, including the Women's Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Women's Memorial on the National Mall.

