CM Punk has been one of the biggest figures in all of pro wrestling over the past decade. Between the Pipebomb promo, the 435-day WWE Championship reign, his sudden WWE departure in 2014, getting released on the same day as his wedding, the two podcast interviews with Colt Cabana (and the lawsuits they spawned), his UFC stint, his WWE Backstage tenure and his arrival in AEW, the Chicago star has remained one of the most talked-about wrestlers among diehard fans despite not wrestling for seven years. And, as has become a tradition ever since the series took off as a smashing success, fans have wondered if Punk's tumultuous departure from WWE could ever be made into a Dark Side of The Ring episode.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO