5 Life (and Running) Lessons From Deirdre Keane, the Humans of New York Runner
“It isn’t about the finish line anymore. It’s just a part of my life now,” Deirdre Keane, 33, said in her Humans of New York profile as told to creator Brandon Stanton. She was talking about completing 33 marathons after reflecting on her first, which she ran in honor of her father. “He ran his last NYC marathon on the day before his final surgery. The oncologist told him not to do it.”www.womensrunning.com
