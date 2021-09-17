CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Trade Group's New HQ Wins Coveted Architectural Award

 8 days ago

GRAPEVINE, Texas (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. The Trade Group partnered with Alliance Architects to design the 185,000 SF space. The new facility allowed The Trade Group to transition from one story to two. Their Grapevine HQ now includes plenty of office and warehouse space, expanded room for graphics production and exhibit manufacturing, an on-site café and modern, casual meeting spaces for employees. Their location also takes future growth into account since the building can expand an additional 134,000 SF.

