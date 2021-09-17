The Trade Group's New HQ Wins Coveted Architectural Award

Tapestry is making new sustainability commitments. The New York City-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman announced on Thursday that is has signed the the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C, which calls on companies to set emission reduction targets to achieve net-zero global emissions by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. As part of its commitment, Tapestry will aim to achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “At Tapestry, we are committed to leading with purpose and embracing our responsibility as a global house of fashion brands to effect real...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO