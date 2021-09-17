Freakfest canceled again

Tragic news, folks. Freakfest, Madison’s iconic downtown Halloween celebration, will be cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. “As I’ve said before, alcohol and COVID don’t mix well,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Cases of the Delta variant are still on the rise in our state and our county. As we work to keep residents in our community safe and healthy, it is common sense that there will be no city-sponsored Freakfest this year.”