Deloitte and Frommer Legal Form Class-Action Defense Firm in Munich
Deloitte Legal has joined forces with German boutique firm Frommer Legal to establish a law firm in Munich focused on defending companies against class actions. The venture, called “Classreaction,” in reference to the class actions it will defend against, “combines the international legal expertise of Deloitte Legal and the digital and process know-how of Frommer Legal,” according to the new firm’s official statement.www.law.com
Comments / 0