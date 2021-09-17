'Babies are motherless': COVID-19 increasing threat to pregnant moms, infants in the South

SARASOTA- During the August COVID surge, SMH saw more pregnant patients come into the hospital. Caroline Ratliff was 33 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for COVID. “My symptoms started July 26th, and I was hospitalized on August 3rd,” Ratliff said. “When I got to the hospital and they hooked me up to the monitors and said he was in distress, my one nurse said we’re going to the OR.”

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO