WeHo beauty industry leader sued over racist comments, sexual harassment

By City News Service
 8 days ago
Two massage therapists are suing an esthetician/businesswoman with a celebrity clientele, alleging they were exposed to racial comments and sexual harassment in the workplace, not paid for all services performed and forced to do janitorial work. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed by Carla Morais and Shirlei Silva against...

WEHOville.com

Two charged in anti-Semitic attack near WeHo

Two men were charged Tuesday with a hate crime attack outside a Beverly Grove-area restaurant in May. Samer Jayylusi, 36, of Whittier, and Xavier Pabon, 30, of Banning, are each facing two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hawaiipublicradio.org

Big Island Food Distribution Company Sued for Racial Harassment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Big Island food company after a Black employee says he was harassed and later fired in retaliation. Suisan Company is a wholesale food distributing company located in Hilo. The lawsuit alleges that a manager and supervisor used racial slurs against the employee.
HILO, HI
enstarz.com

Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

After Kenneth Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender, the convicted rapist will possibly receive an order to attend a court hearing against his victim soon. Sources reported that Kenneth faced a civil lawsuit filed against him just in June for sexual assault. Petty's wife and the mother of their child, Nicki Minaj, had done everything to save their reputation and marriage by attempting to settle his case out of court.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Amber Heard Drags LAPD Further Into $50M Legal Battle With Johnny Depp, Subpoenas Cops Over 2016 Domestic Disturbance

Editor’s note: An error was made in the initial publication of this post. We apologize. Amber Heard is the one seeking LAPD records, not Johnny Depp. Months after first going after the Los Angeles Police Department in her legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has doubled down on the cops. In a subpoena approved by Fairfax County courts clerk John Frey on September 20, Heard and her legal team in the $50 million defamation case instigated by the former Pirates of the Caribbean star want to scoop up seemingly everything they can on the department and a quartet of officers...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Co-Founder Of Black Lives Matter LA Sues LAPD Over Their Response To Swatting Call At Her Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Melina Abdullah, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, is suing the LAPD over their response to a possible swatting incident at her home. According to the lawsuit, Abdullah claims she and her children were forced out of her home at gunpoint on Aug. 12, 2020, while emotions were still running high in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. At least 20 LAPD officers, many in SWAT tactical gear, surrounded the home. (credit: CBS) “It was not accidental,” Abdullah said. “They were not coming to quote-unquote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Woman Suing Nicki Minaj Claims She Was Threatened With Bounty

After suing Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for alleged harassment, Jennifer Hough is speaking out further. Hough — who accused Petty of rape in a 1995 case that resulted in Petty’s conviction for first-degree attempted rape — appeared on The Real on September 22 to detail her allegations against Minaj and Petty, who she claims tried to bribe her and her family to recant her rape accusation against Petty. “I’m tired of being afraid,” she told co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Garcelle Beauvais. Discussing her current lawsuit, Hough said she received “threats” from associates of Minaj after continuing to refuse to recant her accusation. “The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap. And I still kept saying no,” Hough said. “The last message I received was that I should’ve taken the money ’cause they’re going to use that money to put on my head.” While the alleged $20,000 bribe is detailed in the lawsuit, the bounty is a new claim. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you,” Hough added. “And that’s what they did.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Twitter Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Seemingly Suggesting Husband’s Rape Victim is White

Black Twitter is debating Nicki Minaj’s past comments on her husband’s rape case following Jennifer Hough’s tell-all interview on The Real. An emotional and visibly shaken Hough took to The Real on Wednesday to break her silence on her 26-year-old sexual assault case against Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Hough sued Minaj and Petty last month, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated into changing her story.
CELEBRITIES
WEHOville.com

31 spiked drinks, 30 rapes in past five years

On the heels of a much-publicized allegation (and later, a retraction) of a spiked drink at The Abbey, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department provided City Council with a comprehensive list of the experiences reported from 2016 to 2021 in which a victim believed their drink was spiked. The report lists...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

COMMISSIONER PROFILE: Chela Demuir

Chela Demuir is a pioneer of Trans rights in Southern California. In 1997, she founded the Unique Woman’s Coalition, the first organization in the region created by and for Black Trans women. What began as a weekly support group eventually led to the Trans Pride LA, the LA County Transgender Task Force and the Transgender Youth Network. Demuir recently marked another milestone — the opening of the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center — a new facility on the West Hollywood/Los Angeles city limits that will house the Unique Woman’s Coalition, as well as other Trans-focused nonprofits. Demuir also serves on West Hollywood’s new Social Justice Task Force. She spoke with WEHOville about issues facing the Trans community today.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

