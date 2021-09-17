Library Hopes to Open Study Rooms Soon

Since the return back onto campus, the study rooms in Wardman Library have been closed, much to the dismay of students. Most of the best places to gather on campus have been closed due to L.A. County COVID-19 guidelines. As we get back to finding our “new normal,” we are affected by the changes all across campus. The Library, which previously was a hot spot for commuters and residential students, made the decision to close the study rooms after careful deliberation.