Opening day of archery season is just a few short weeks away in most states. For many crossbow hunters, opening day is a culmination of hard work and time spent in the field scouting, planting food plots, creating mineral licks, filling and re-filling feeders, hanging trail cameras and collecting photos, cutting shooting lanes, setting blinds, and hanging stands. It’s time to formulate a plan for crossbow hunting during the early part of the season when bucks have yet to start or are just beginning to exhibit pre-rut behavior. This early part of the season offers you an excellent opportunity to determine a buck’s daily traffic pattern and hunt accordingly, making the investment of all that time and energy pay off in a successful harvest.

