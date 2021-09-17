Sephora My Boyfriend's Jeans, T-Rex, Flirting Game, Love Affair Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)
Sephora My Boyfriend’s Jeans (29) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a rich, cobalt blue with strong, cool undertones with a subtle, pearl shimmer throughout. The texture was smooth, creamy without being too wet, so it had more of a velvety glide that made it comfortable to use on the lash line. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation that stayed on well for nine and a half hours and was still fairly visible after 12 hours of wear.www.temptalia.com
