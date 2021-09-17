CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora My Boyfriend's Jeans, T-Rex, Flirting Game, Love Affair Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Cover picture for the articleSephora My Boyfriend’s Jeans (29) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a rich, cobalt blue with strong, cool undertones with a subtle, pearl shimmer throughout. The texture was smooth, creamy without being too wet, so it had more of a velvety glide that made it comfortable to use on the lash line. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation that stayed on well for nine and a half hours and was still fairly visible after 12 hours of wear.

In Style

Shoppers Say This Cream Makes Their Skin Feel "So Firm" — and It's on Sale

Every skincare routine needs that one go-to cream that targets multiple skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. And the best anti-aging creams should incorporate SPF into their ingredients to help prevent skin damage in the first place. If you're not sure if this type of cream exists, well, today is your lucky day. Many shoppers have turned to the trusted brand Lancôme's firming cream that's on sale now as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $7 Volumizing Product Makes Thinning Hair Look Twice as Full

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Once upon a time, mousse had a terrible rap. Sadly, it was deserved. It takes only a cursory glance at photos from the '80s (or the Friends episodes set back then), to see the enormous, crispy hairstyles it encouraged, and through the '90s, curl-focused mousses gave users ringlets crunchier than a McDonald's fry. But despite that heritage (no pun intended), John Frieda's cracked the code and developed a whipped hydrator (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) that gives shoppers thick, glossy hair.
Us Weekly

This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!
Clarins Brown Sugar Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Clarins Brown Sugar (04) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes two more shimmery shades, one satin shade, and one matte shade. They had medium to opaque color coverage, were fairly easy to apply and blend out, and lasted around eight hours. The brand claimed that their eyeshadows would last for 12 hours, though, which I could only achieve with primer underneath.
Danessa Myricks Latte Colorfix Matte Review & Swatches

Danessa Myricks Latte Colorfix Matte ($18.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a medium, rosy mauve with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a smooth consistency that was creamy without being too thick or too thin, so it wasn’t runny but it wasn’t stiff to work with. It was intensely pigmented where a little went a long way, so adjusting and learning to use the smallest amount possible was the biggest lesson when using this formula.
Give Me Glow Matte Shadows Reviews & Swatches (Round 2, Part 5 of 5)

Give Me Glow Limeade Matte Pressed Shadow ($7.00 for 0.105 oz.) is a bright, lime green with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. The texture was quite powdery, drier, and thin with a tendency to apply unevenly and be difficult to blend out. I also had a fair amount of fallout when I tried to build up the color from its more semi-sheer to medium coverage to anything higher. It stained my lids but lasted for around eight hours before fading a bit.
MAC Barococoa Strobe Face Glaze Review & Swatches

MAC Barocococa Strobe Face Glaze ($28.00 for 0.5 oz.) has a translucent base with fine, copper and bronze pearl throughout a high-shine, glossy base. The formula is supposed to give the “dewiest, flushed glow” what is “translucent” and “oil-slicked” in look. It’s best thought of as a tinted, glossy balm...
ILNP Highline, Mutagen (H), Reminisce Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Highline Ultra Chrome Nail Polish ($12.50 for 0.4 oz.) has a soft black base that deepens with more coats paired with multichromatic shift that went between bluish-green, emerald green, dark olive green, and burnished gold that resulted in a fine, metallic finish. The consistency was fluid, smooth, and easy to work with on my nails for an even application of color and no almost no visible brush strokes (in person). The shift was incredibly intense and visible from different angles and under most lighting conditions–no hunting around for it.
Dior Pink Glow Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Dior Pink Glow (619) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a pink and red color, neutral color story that included satin to sparkle finishes. Two of the shades were more sparkly but had decent coverage despite that, so they were functional as standalone shades as well as for layering. I had issues with the fifth shade, which felt quite different than any other shadow I’ve tried from the brand–it felt like a cream-powder hybrid, so it was stiffer to work with.
MAC Feast Your Eyes Tempting Fate Palette Review & Swatches

MAC Feast Your Eyes Tempting Fate Palette ($45.00 for 0.38 oz.) includes new formulas in an eight-pan palette. The Leather Lustre formula has a cream-powder feel, which gives the shades a denser, almost stiffer feel to the touch, though I found that in practice, they picked up readily with a crease brush and deposited/blended out well.
Sephora Love Affair (33) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Love Affair (33) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a deep plum with subtle, warm undertones and cooler purple and berry pearl throughout. The texture was very smooth and creamy to the point where it was more prone to breaking, so I preferred to keep it from being too sharp--I had less trouble with it breaking in practice after the initial, manufacturer-perfect tip broke off.
New York Post

Our review of the best Abercrombie jeans in the Curve Love collection

Straight-legs, mom jeans and Abercrombie & Fitch? No, you didn’t just time travel back to the ’90s, even though this collection will make you feel like you did. I was only a tween when Abercrombie & Fitch was all the rage, but I remember it well. While many may think of the dark-fitting rooms, photos of shirtless models and the smell of cologne in the air, I also used to associate the store with clothes I just couldn’t squeeze into, no matter how hard I tried.
Adept Plain Jane, Ninhydrin, Kodanne Palette Swatches

A brief overview: the shimmers are very smooth, emollient eyeshadows with minimal fallout, good adhesion, and can be applied with a dry brush; the more sparkly the shimmer, the better it worked with a fingertip for higher coverage and a more even base layer of product. The mattes were disappointing–thinner, drier, and harder to blend out and had to be built up in coverage.
ColourPop Teen Spirit & Beverly Hills Fresh Kiss Lip Cremes Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Teen Spirit Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a medium-dark pink with subtle cool undertones and a cream finish. It had rich color payoff in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly and smoothly across my lips, but it settled a little bit into my lip lines–not quite noticeable in person, though.
Clinique Red Hot & Red-Handed Pop Reds Lipstick Review & Swatches

Clinique Red Hot Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick ($19.50 for 0.13 oz.) is a bright, medium red with neutral-to-warm undertones and a cream finish. It had nearly opaque color coverage that applied well to my lips with even color that softened my lip lines, so it was quite flattering to wear.
ColourPop So-Called Blush Stix Review & Swatches

ColourPop So-Called Blush Stix ($8.00 for 0.33 oz.) is a bright, medium-dark berry with strong, cool blue undertones and a luminous finish. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation, as marketed, that applied well to bare skin and layered well over foundation as it wasn’t prone to lifting up my base. The...
Sephora Flirting Game (15) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Flirting Game (15) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a medium taupe with cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, creamy consistency that was a little more emollient than other shades in the range but was bendable without taking too long to dry down. It lasted well for nine and a half hours before fading a bit, though there was still around 60% left after 12 hours of wear.
ColourPop Slip Dress Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Slip Dress is a very warm-toned, light-medium orange with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now...
Fenty Beauty Triple Dip Diamond Bomb Diamond Veil Palette Review & Swatches

Fenty Beauty Triple Dip Diamond Bomb Diamond Veil Palette ($42.00 for 0.31 oz.) includes three, sparkling highlighters with two new shades and one previously-released shade (Fenty Glow). The key takeaways one needs to know about this formula is that it is high-sparkle with a sheerer base and a consistency that can be fussy (ha, ha) to work with.
