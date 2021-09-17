CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Survivor’: Director Barry Levinson & Star Ben Foster On How Harry Haft Boxer Biopic Speaks To Them

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 8 days ago

Harry Haft was a boxer, who rose to fight such legends as Rocky Marciano post World War II, here in the states. But outside of the ring, he lived with the torment of his life in a concentration camp, yearning and hoping to find the woman he once loved, who disappeared from him during wartime. Vicky Krieps of Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread plays the new love who Haft ultimately finds.

