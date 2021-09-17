The Least Expensive ZIP Code to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before -- and also for more money than ever before.

While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there are parts of the country where home values are relatively low and affordable to a wider range of budgets. In every state, there are places where homes are priced well below the national median home value of $217,500.

Using data on median home value from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive ZIP codes to buy a home in every state. Among the ZIP codes on this list, the median home value ranges from $18,400 to $181,100.

Home values in a given area are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in every ZIP on this list, the median household income is lower than what the typical household across the state as a whole earns annually. Here is a look at the poorest town in every state .

Despite the lower incomes, home values in these areas are often low enough to make it less likely that buyers would need to rely on a mortgage. With only one exception, in every ZIP code on this list, the share of homeowners who are financing with a mortgage is below the comparable share of homeowners across the state as a whole. This is the American city with the most foreclosures .

Alabama: 36925

> Location: York, Alabama

> Median home value: $45,700 (Alabama: $142,700)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $755 (Alabama: $1,186)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 38.2% (Alabama: 56.2%)

> Homeownership rate: 64.5% (Alabama: 68.8%)

> Median household income: $30,904 (Alabama: $50,536)

Alaska: 99714

> Location: Salcha, Alaska

> Median home value: $169,000 (Alaska: $270,400)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,735 (Alaska: $1,933)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 61.0% (Alaska: 62.9%)

> Homeownership rate: 72.6% (Alaska: 64.3%)

> Median household income: $63,826 (Alaska: $77,640)

Arizona: 86503

> Location: Chinle, Arizona

> Median home value: $32,400 (Arizona: $225,500)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $771 (Arizona: $1,434)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 5.4% (Arizona: 63.8%)

> Homeownership rate: 73.1% (Arizona: 64.4%)

> Median household income: $24,982 (Arizona: $58,945)

Arkansas: 72366

> Location: Marvell, Arkansas

> Median home value: $41,600 (Arkansas: $127,800)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $692 (Arkansas: $1,089)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 15.3% (Arkansas: 54.5%)

> Homeownership rate: 53.7% (Arkansas: 65.6%)

> Median household income: $32,932 (Arkansas: $47,597)

California: 93562

> Location: Searles Valley, California

> Median home value: $58,000 (California: $505,000)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $903 (California: $2,357)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 25.4% (California: 70.3%)

> Homeownership rate: 52.9% (California: 54.8%)

> Median household income: $37,176 (California: $75,235)

Colorado: 81054

> Location: Las Animas, Colorado

> Median home value: $72,800 (Colorado: $343,300)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $970 (Colorado: $1,744)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 32.0% (Colorado: 71.3%)

> Homeownership rate: 53.6% (Colorado: 65.2%)

> Median household income: $29,214 (Colorado: $72,331)

Connecticut: 06706

> Location: Waterbury, Connecticut

> Median home value: $117,700 (Connecticut: $275,400)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,518 (Connecticut: $2,119)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 65.9% (Connecticut: 67.8%)

> Homeownership rate: 47.5% (Connecticut: 66.1%)

> Median household income: $43,017 (Connecticut: $78,444)

Delaware: 19801

> Location: Wilmington, Delaware

> Median home value: $142,500 (Delaware: $251,100)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,296 (Delaware: $1,587)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 68.3% (Delaware: 65.0%)

> Homeownership rate: 26.4% (Delaware: 71.2%)

> Median household income: $30,419 (Delaware: $68,287)

Florida: 33815

> Location: Lakeland, Florida

> Median home value: $27,900 (Florida: $215,300)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $806 (Florida: $1,503)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 19.3% (Florida: 56.8%)

> Homeownership rate: 57.5% (Florida: 65.4%)

> Median household income: $32,193 (Florida: $55,660)

Georgia: 31815

> Location: Lumpkin, Georgia

> Median home value: $44,800 (Georgia: $176,000)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $915 (Georgia: $1,417)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 22.8% (Georgia: 65.1%)

> Homeownership rate: 73.9% (Georgia: 63.3%)

> Median household income: $25,216 (Georgia: $58,700)

Hawaii: 96771

> Location: Mountain View, Hawaii

> Median home value: $181,100 (Hawaii: $615,300)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,189 (Hawaii: $2,418)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 43.5% (Hawaii: 65.1%)

> Homeownership rate: 70.2% (Hawaii: 58.9%)

> Median household income: $36,395 (Hawaii: $81,275)

Idaho: 83628

> Location: Homedale, Idaho

> Median home value: $97,600 (Idaho: $212,300)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $899 (Idaho: $1,270)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.8% (Idaho: 64.6%)

> Homeownership rate: 66.3% (Idaho: 70.0%)

> Median household income: $41,897 (Idaho: $55,785)

Illinois: 62914

> Location: Cairo, Illinois

> Median home value: $30,200 (Illinois: $194,500)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,060 (Illinois: $1,693)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.0% (Illinois: 63.3%)

> Homeownership rate: 70.4% (Illinois: 66.1%)

> Median household income: $27,180 (Illinois: $65,886)

Indiana: 46803

> Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

> Median home value: $45,500 (Indiana: $141,700)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $766 (Indiana: $1,148)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 43.9% (Indiana: 65.5%)

> Homeownership rate: 40.2% (Indiana: 69.1%)

> Median household income: $23,648 (Indiana: $56,303)

Iowa: 51105

> Location: Sioux City, Iowa

> Median home value: $66,800 (Iowa: $147,800)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $880 (Iowa: $1,260)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 57.2% (Iowa: 60.6%)

> Homeownership rate: 42.3% (Iowa: 71.1%)

> Median household income: $48,250 (Iowa: $60,523)

Kansas: 66607

> Location: Topeka, Kansas

> Median home value: $40,000 (Kansas: $151,900)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $783 (Kansas: $1,378)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 35.9% (Kansas: 59.4%)

> Homeownership rate: 45.9% (Kansas: 66.3%)

> Median household income: $33,610 (Kansas: $59,597)

Kentucky: 40823

> Location: Cumberland, Kentucky

> Median home value: $49,600 (Kentucky: $141,000)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $793 (Kentucky: $1,178)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.8% (Kentucky: 57.7%)

> Homeownership rate: 59.6% (Kentucky: 67.2%)

> Median household income: $26,786 (Kentucky: $50,589)

Louisiana: 71366

> Location: St. Joseph, Louisiana

> Median home value: $56,000 (Louisiana: $163,100)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $960 (Louisiana: $1,295)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 19.4% (Louisiana: 52.3%)

> Homeownership rate: 65.8% (Louisiana: 65.6%)

> Median household income: $28,313 (Louisiana: $49,469)

Maine: 04462

> Location: Millinocket, Maine

> Median home value: $64,300 (Maine: $190,400)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $891 (Maine: $1,398)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.3% (Maine: 61.7%)

> Homeownership rate: 71.1% (Maine: 72.3%)

> Median household income: $35,024 (Maine: $57,918)

Maryland: 21205

> Location: Baltimore, Maryland

> Median home value: $53,600 (Maryland: $314,800)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $889 (Maryland: $2,017)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.9% (Maryland: 72.9%)

> Homeownership rate: 33.1% (Maryland: 66.9%)

> Median household income: $31,949 (Maryland: $84,805)

Massachusetts: 01022

> Location: Chicopee, Massachusetts

> Median home value: $120,900 (Massachusetts: $381,600)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,257 (Massachusetts: $2,225)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 56.3% (Massachusetts: 69.2%)

> Homeownership rate: 65.5% (Massachusetts: 62.4%)

> Median household income: $46,488 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

Michigan: 48505

> Location: Flint, Michigan

> Median home value: $22,500 (Michigan: $154,900)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $857 (Michigan: $1,298)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.3% (Michigan: 60.1%)

> Homeownership rate: 54.4% (Michigan: 71.2%)

> Median household income: $25,949 (Michigan: $57,144)

Minnesota: 55750

> Location: Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota

> Median home value: $69,600 (Minnesota: $223,900)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $820 (Minnesota: $1,580)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 46.1% (Minnesota: 66.3%)

> Homeownership rate: 93.5% (Minnesota: 71.6%)

> Median household income: $54,107 (Minnesota: $71,306)

Mississippi: 39203

> Location: Jackson, Mississippi

> Median home value: $46,700 (Mississippi: $119,000)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $768 (Mississippi: $1,147)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 36.1% (Mississippi: 49.4%)

> Homeownership rate: 44.5% (Mississippi: 68.2%)

> Median household income: $26,473 (Mississippi: $45,081)

Missouri: 64128

> Location: Kansas City, Missouri

> Median home value: $44,000 (Missouri: $157,200)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $928 (Missouri: $1,277)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.0% (Missouri: 61.5%)

> Homeownership rate: 40.3% (Missouri: 66.8%)

> Median household income: $26,535 (Missouri: $55,461)

Montana: 59521

> Location: Rocky Boy West, Montana

> Median home value: $67,400 (Montana: $230,600)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $638 (Montana: $1,429)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 12.6% (Montana: 56.7%)

> Homeownership rate: 43.2% (Montana: 68.1%)

> Median household income: $29,485 (Montana: $54,970)

Nebraska: 68111

> Location: Omaha, Nebraska

> Median home value: $65,200 (Nebraska: $155,800)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $907 (Nebraska: $1,386)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 56.5% (Nebraska: 60.5%)

> Homeownership rate: 44.0% (Nebraska: 66.1%)

> Median household income: $29,315 (Nebraska: $61,439)

Nevada: 89419

> Location: Lovelock, Nevada

> Median home value: $108,600 (Nevada: $267,900)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,098 (Nevada: $1,524)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.4% (Nevada: 68.0%)

> Homeownership rate: 60.0% (Nevada: 56.3%)

> Median household income: $49,770 (Nevada: $60,365)

New Hampshire: 03582

> Location: Groveton, New Hampshire

> Median home value: $79,800 (New Hampshire: $261,700)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,094 (New Hampshire: $1,948)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 47.2% (New Hampshire: 65.8%)

> Homeownership rate: 71.8% (New Hampshire: 71.1%)

> Median household income: $45,492 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

New Jersey: 08104

> Location: Camden, New Jersey

> Median home value: $69,500 (New Jersey: $335,600)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,037 (New Jersey: $2,465)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 58.7% (New Jersey: 66.8%)

> Homeownership rate: 35.0% (New Jersey: 63.9%)

> Median household income: $23,617 (New Jersey: $82,545)

New Mexico: 87311

> Location: Church Rock, New Mexico

> Median home value: $31,900 (New Mexico: $171,400)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $780 (New Mexico: $1,280)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 10.7% (New Mexico: 54.2%)

> Homeownership rate: 80.2% (New Mexico: 67.7%)

> Median household income: $26,591 (New Mexico: $49,754)

New York: 10475

> Location: New York, New York

> Median home value: $28,200 (New York: $313,700)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $393 (New York: $2,155)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 32.7% (New York: 60.8%)

> Homeownership rate: 44.8% (New York: 53.9%)

> Median household income: $51,951 (New York: $68,486)

North Carolina: 27823

> Location: Enfield, North Carolina

> Median home value: $59,400 (North Carolina: $172,500)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,063 (North Carolina: $1,314)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 46.9% (North Carolina: 63.2%)

> Homeownership rate: 63.0% (North Carolina: 65.2%)

> Median household income: $31,836 (North Carolina: $54,602)

North Dakota: 58329

> Location: Dunseith, North Dakota

> Median home value: $72,200 (North Dakota: $193,900)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $629 (North Dakota: $1,426)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 20.8% (North Dakota: 53.5%)

> Homeownership rate: 77.2% (North Dakota: 62.4%)

> Median household income: $42,578 (North Dakota: $64,894)

Ohio: 44507

> Location: Youngstown, Ohio

> Median home value: $22,200 (Ohio: $145,700)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $723 (Ohio: $1,282)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 17.4% (Ohio: 62.9%)

> Homeownership rate: 39.0% (Ohio: 66.1%)

> Median household income: $18,900 (Ohio: $56,602)

Oklahoma: 74126

> Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

> Median home value: $51,000 (Oklahoma: $136,800)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $801 (Oklahoma: $1,234)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 31.1% (Oklahoma: 54.9%)

> Homeownership rate: 56.2% (Oklahoma: 65.6%)

> Median household income: $30,597 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

Oregon: 97720

> Location: Burns, Oregon

> Median home value: $95,700 (Oregon: $312,200)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,056 (Oregon: $1,699)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 39.5% (Oregon: 66.2%)

> Homeownership rate: 72.9% (Oregon: 62.4%)

> Median household income: $38,206 (Oregon: $62,818)

Pennsylvania: 15901

> Location: Johnstown, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $27,200 (Pennsylvania: $180,200)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,028 (Pennsylvania: $1,494)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.2% (Pennsylvania: 60.1%)

> Homeownership rate: 25.7% (Pennsylvania: 68.9%)

> Median household income: $14,853 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

Rhode Island: 02863

> Location: Central Falls, Rhode Island

> Median home value: $160,100 (Rhode Island: $261,900)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,745 (Rhode Island: $1,860)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 64.7% (Rhode Island: 68.4%)

> Homeownership rate: 20.0% (Rhode Island: 60.8%)

> Median household income: $32,928 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

South Carolina: 29810

> Location: Allendale, South Carolina

> Median home value: $39,600 (South Carolina: $162,300)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $837 (South Carolina: $1,246)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.5% (South Carolina: 58.3%)

> Homeownership rate: 63.6% (South Carolina: 69.4%)

> Median household income: $22,688 (South Carolina: $53,199)

South Dakota: 57555

> Location: Mission, South Dakota

> Median home value: $38,400 (South Dakota: $167,100)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,125 (South Dakota: $1,340)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 10.5% (South Dakota: 55.6%)

> Homeownership rate: 47.3% (South Dakota: 67.8%)

> Median household income: $32,007 (South Dakota: $58,275)

Tennessee: 38108

> Location: Memphis, Tennessee

> Median home value: $49,000 (Tennessee: $167,200)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $766 (Tennessee: $1,244)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.2% (Tennessee: 59.2%)

> Homeownership rate: 41.8% (Tennessee: 66.3%)

> Median household income: $21,483 (Tennessee: $53,320)

Texas: 79346

> Location: Morton, Texas

> Median home value: $33,600 (Texas: $172,500)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $879 (Texas: $1,606)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 22.9% (Texas: 57.4%)

> Homeownership rate: 77.2% (Texas: 62.0%)

> Median household income: $38,478 (Texas: $61,874)

Utah: 84654

> Location: Salina, Utah

> Median home value: $122,400 (Utah: $279,100)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $999 (Utah: $1,551)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 65.7% (Utah: 70.5%)

> Homeownership rate: 78.3% (Utah: 70.2%)

> Median household income: $54,613 (Utah: $71,621)

Vermont: 05843

> Location: Hardwick, Vermont

> Median home value: $109,200 (Vermont: $227,700)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,581 (Vermont: $1,621)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 43.1% (Vermont: 62.6%)

> Homeownership rate: 74.1% (Vermont: 70.8%)

> Median household income: $43,652 (Vermont: $61,973)

Virginia: 24620

> Location: Hurley, Virginia

> Median home value: $45,100 (Virginia: $273,100)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,074 (Virginia: $1,799)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 23.3% (Virginia: 68.7%)

> Homeownership rate: 88.6% (Virginia: 66.3%)

> Median household income: $23,673 (Virginia: $74,222)

Washington: 98439

> Location: Lakewood, Washington

> Median home value: $18,400 (Washington: $339,000)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $742 (Washington: $1,886)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 15.9% (Washington: 68.5%)

> Homeownership rate: 13.5% (Washington: 63.0%)

> Median household income: $39,219 (Washington: $73,775)

West Virginia: 26261

> Location: Richwood, West Virginia

> Median home value: $43,000 (West Virginia: $119,600)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $720 (West Virginia: $1,050)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 23.8% (West Virginia: 46.6%)

> Homeownership rate: 74.9% (West Virginia: 73.2%)

> Median household income: $29,252 (West Virginia: $46,711)

Wisconsin: 53206

> Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

> Median home value: $45,900 (Wisconsin: $180,600)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $896 (Wisconsin: $1,430)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 44.3% (Wisconsin: 63.9%)

> Homeownership rate: 33.4% (Wisconsin: 67.0%)

> Median household income: $24,557 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

Wyoming: 82443

> Location: Thermopolis, Wyoming

> Median home value: $148,500 (Wyoming: $220,500)

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,211 (Wyoming: $1,459)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 46.3% (Wyoming: 58.3%)

> Homeownership rate: 74.9% (Wyoming: 70.4%)

> Median household income: $51,576 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Methodology

To determine the least expensive ZIP code to buy a home in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median owner-occupied home values from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP Code Tabulation Areas -- a census geography type which defines areal representations of United States Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to Census ZCTAs as ZIP codes.

Of the 33,120 ZIP codes the Census Bureau publishes data for, 32,936 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

ZIP codes were excluded if owner-occupied median home values were not available in the 2019 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s owner-occupied median home value was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ owner-occupied median home values. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

The remaining 17,788 places were ranked within their state based on their owner-occupied median home values. To break ties, we used median monthly housing costs with a mortgage.

Additional information on median monthly housing costs with a mortgage, the share of owner-occupied housing units that have a mortgage, rates of homeownership, and median household income are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.