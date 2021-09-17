CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Least Expensive ZIP Code to Buy a Home in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sQ4u_0bzhLiCX00 A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before -- and also for more money than ever before.

While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there are parts of the country where home values are relatively low and affordable to a wider range of budgets. In every state, there are places where homes are priced well below the national median home value of $217,500.

Using data on median home value from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive ZIP codes to buy a home in every state. Among the ZIP codes on this list, the median home value ranges from $18,400 to $181,100.

Home values in a given area are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in every ZIP on this list, the median household income is lower than what the typical household across the state as a whole earns annually. Here is a look at the poorest town in every state .

Despite the lower incomes, home values in these areas are often low enough to make it less likely that buyers would need to rely on a mortgage. With only one exception, in every ZIP code on this list, the share of homeowners who are financing with a mortgage is below the comparable share of homeowners across the state as a whole. This is the American city with the most foreclosures .

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VGRU_0bzhLiCX00

Alabama: 36925
> Location: York, Alabama
> Median home value: $45,700 (Alabama: $142,700)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $755 (Alabama: $1,186)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 38.2% (Alabama: 56.2%)
> Homeownership rate: 64.5% (Alabama: 68.8%)
> Median household income: $30,904 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoRSs_0bzhLiCX00

Alaska: 99714
> Location: Salcha, Alaska
> Median home value: $169,000 (Alaska: $270,400)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,735 (Alaska: $1,933)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 61.0% (Alaska: 62.9%)
> Homeownership rate: 72.6% (Alaska: 64.3%)
> Median household income: $63,826 (Alaska: $77,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LypZO_0bzhLiCX00

Arizona: 86503
> Location: Chinle, Arizona
> Median home value: $32,400 (Arizona: $225,500)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $771 (Arizona: $1,434)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 5.4% (Arizona: 63.8%)
> Homeownership rate: 73.1% (Arizona: 64.4%)
> Median household income: $24,982 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvM5k_0bzhLiCX00

Arkansas: 72366
> Location: Marvell, Arkansas
> Median home value: $41,600 (Arkansas: $127,800)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $692 (Arkansas: $1,089)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 15.3% (Arkansas: 54.5%)
> Homeownership rate: 53.7% (Arkansas: 65.6%)
> Median household income: $32,932 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hr4d2_0bzhLiCX00

California: 93562
> Location: Searles Valley, California
> Median home value: $58,000 (California: $505,000)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $903 (California: $2,357)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 25.4% (California: 70.3%)
> Homeownership rate: 52.9% (California: 54.8%)
> Median household income: $37,176 (California: $75,235)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcfnq_0bzhLiCX00

Colorado: 81054
> Location: Las Animas, Colorado
> Median home value: $72,800 (Colorado: $343,300)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $970 (Colorado: $1,744)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 32.0% (Colorado: 71.3%)
> Homeownership rate: 53.6% (Colorado: 65.2%)
> Median household income: $29,214 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmrbH_0bzhLiCX00

Connecticut: 06706
> Location: Waterbury, Connecticut
> Median home value: $117,700 (Connecticut: $275,400)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,518 (Connecticut: $2,119)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 65.9% (Connecticut: 67.8%)
> Homeownership rate: 47.5% (Connecticut: 66.1%)
> Median household income: $43,017 (Connecticut: $78,444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQ83A_0bzhLiCX00

Delaware: 19801
> Location: Wilmington, Delaware
> Median home value: $142,500 (Delaware: $251,100)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,296 (Delaware: $1,587)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 68.3% (Delaware: 65.0%)
> Homeownership rate: 26.4% (Delaware: 71.2%)
> Median household income: $30,419 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1tRD_0bzhLiCX00

Florida: 33815
> Location: Lakeland, Florida
> Median home value: $27,900 (Florida: $215,300)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $806 (Florida: $1,503)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 19.3% (Florida: 56.8%)
> Homeownership rate: 57.5% (Florida: 65.4%)
> Median household income: $32,193 (Florida: $55,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xqz3g_0bzhLiCX00

Georgia: 31815
> Location: Lumpkin, Georgia
> Median home value: $44,800 (Georgia: $176,000)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $915 (Georgia: $1,417)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 22.8% (Georgia: 65.1%)
> Homeownership rate: 73.9% (Georgia: 63.3%)
> Median household income: $25,216 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4ZHO_0bzhLiCX00

Hawaii: 96771
> Location: Mountain View, Hawaii
> Median home value: $181,100 (Hawaii: $615,300)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,189 (Hawaii: $2,418)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 43.5% (Hawaii: 65.1%)
> Homeownership rate: 70.2% (Hawaii: 58.9%)
> Median household income: $36,395 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fnwR_0bzhLiCX00

Idaho: 83628
> Location: Homedale, Idaho
> Median home value: $97,600 (Idaho: $212,300)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $899 (Idaho: $1,270)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.8% (Idaho: 64.6%)
> Homeownership rate: 66.3% (Idaho: 70.0%)
> Median household income: $41,897 (Idaho: $55,785)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRkaq_0bzhLiCX00

Illinois: 62914
> Location: Cairo, Illinois
> Median home value: $30,200 (Illinois: $194,500)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,060 (Illinois: $1,693)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.0% (Illinois: 63.3%)
> Homeownership rate: 70.4% (Illinois: 66.1%)
> Median household income: $27,180 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLybF_0bzhLiCX00

Indiana: 46803
> Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
> Median home value: $45,500 (Indiana: $141,700)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $766 (Indiana: $1,148)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 43.9% (Indiana: 65.5%)
> Homeownership rate: 40.2% (Indiana: 69.1%)
> Median household income: $23,648 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMpwS_0bzhLiCX00

Iowa: 51105
> Location: Sioux City, Iowa
> Median home value: $66,800 (Iowa: $147,800)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $880 (Iowa: $1,260)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 57.2% (Iowa: 60.6%)
> Homeownership rate: 42.3% (Iowa: 71.1%)
> Median household income: $48,250 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewikm_0bzhLiCX00

Kansas: 66607
> Location: Topeka, Kansas
> Median home value: $40,000 (Kansas: $151,900)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $783 (Kansas: $1,378)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 35.9% (Kansas: 59.4%)
> Homeownership rate: 45.9% (Kansas: 66.3%)
> Median household income: $33,610 (Kansas: $59,597)

Kentucky: 40823
> Location: Cumberland, Kentucky
> Median home value: $49,600 (Kentucky: $141,000)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $793 (Kentucky: $1,178)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.8% (Kentucky: 57.7%)
> Homeownership rate: 59.6% (Kentucky: 67.2%)
> Median household income: $26,786 (Kentucky: $50,589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em8XG_0bzhLiCX00

Louisiana: 71366
> Location: St. Joseph, Louisiana
> Median home value: $56,000 (Louisiana: $163,100)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $960 (Louisiana: $1,295)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 19.4% (Louisiana: 52.3%)
> Homeownership rate: 65.8% (Louisiana: 65.6%)
> Median household income: $28,313 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426fLp_0bzhLiCX00

Maine: 04462
> Location: Millinocket, Maine
> Median home value: $64,300 (Maine: $190,400)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $891 (Maine: $1,398)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.3% (Maine: 61.7%)
> Homeownership rate: 71.1% (Maine: 72.3%)
> Median household income: $35,024 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rk8SJ_0bzhLiCX00

Maryland: 21205
> Location: Baltimore, Maryland
> Median home value: $53,600 (Maryland: $314,800)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $889 (Maryland: $2,017)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.9% (Maryland: 72.9%)
> Homeownership rate: 33.1% (Maryland: 66.9%)
> Median household income: $31,949 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJoBg_0bzhLiCX00

Massachusetts: 01022
> Location: Chicopee, Massachusetts
> Median home value: $120,900 (Massachusetts: $381,600)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,257 (Massachusetts: $2,225)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 56.3% (Massachusetts: 69.2%)
> Homeownership rate: 65.5% (Massachusetts: 62.4%)
> Median household income: $46,488 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0uM6_0bzhLiCX00

Michigan: 48505
> Location: Flint, Michigan
> Median home value: $22,500 (Michigan: $154,900)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $857 (Michigan: $1,298)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.3% (Michigan: 60.1%)
> Homeownership rate: 54.4% (Michigan: 71.2%)
> Median household income: $25,949 (Michigan: $57,144)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBClK_0bzhLiCX00

Minnesota: 55750
> Location: Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota
> Median home value: $69,600 (Minnesota: $223,900)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $820 (Minnesota: $1,580)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 46.1% (Minnesota: 66.3%)
> Homeownership rate: 93.5% (Minnesota: 71.6%)
> Median household income: $54,107 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ybw0W_0bzhLiCX00

Mississippi: 39203
> Location: Jackson, Mississippi
> Median home value: $46,700 (Mississippi: $119,000)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $768 (Mississippi: $1,147)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 36.1% (Mississippi: 49.4%)
> Homeownership rate: 44.5% (Mississippi: 68.2%)
> Median household income: $26,473 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sHNi_0bzhLiCX00

Missouri: 64128
> Location: Kansas City, Missouri
> Median home value: $44,000 (Missouri: $157,200)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $928 (Missouri: $1,277)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.0% (Missouri: 61.5%)
> Homeownership rate: 40.3% (Missouri: 66.8%)
> Median household income: $26,535 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4zYB_0bzhLiCX00

Montana: 59521
> Location: Rocky Boy West, Montana
> Median home value: $67,400 (Montana: $230,600)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $638 (Montana: $1,429)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 12.6% (Montana: 56.7%)
> Homeownership rate: 43.2% (Montana: 68.1%)
> Median household income: $29,485 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZrxH_0bzhLiCX00

Nebraska: 68111
> Location: Omaha, Nebraska
> Median home value: $65,200 (Nebraska: $155,800)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $907 (Nebraska: $1,386)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 56.5% (Nebraska: 60.5%)
> Homeownership rate: 44.0% (Nebraska: 66.1%)
> Median household income: $29,315 (Nebraska: $61,439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qzh0I_0bzhLiCX00

Nevada: 89419
> Location: Lovelock, Nevada
> Median home value: $108,600 (Nevada: $267,900)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,098 (Nevada: $1,524)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.4% (Nevada: 68.0%)
> Homeownership rate: 60.0% (Nevada: 56.3%)
> Median household income: $49,770 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e10GI_0bzhLiCX00

New Hampshire: 03582
> Location: Groveton, New Hampshire
> Median home value: $79,800 (New Hampshire: $261,700)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,094 (New Hampshire: $1,948)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 47.2% (New Hampshire: 65.8%)
> Homeownership rate: 71.8% (New Hampshire: 71.1%)
> Median household income: $45,492 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw8JM_0bzhLiCX00

New Jersey: 08104
> Location: Camden, New Jersey
> Median home value: $69,500 (New Jersey: $335,600)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,037 (New Jersey: $2,465)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 58.7% (New Jersey: 66.8%)
> Homeownership rate: 35.0% (New Jersey: 63.9%)
> Median household income: $23,617 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngo56_0bzhLiCX00

New Mexico: 87311
> Location: Church Rock, New Mexico
> Median home value: $31,900 (New Mexico: $171,400)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $780 (New Mexico: $1,280)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 10.7% (New Mexico: 54.2%)
> Homeownership rate: 80.2% (New Mexico: 67.7%)
> Median household income: $26,591 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282mUM_0bzhLiCX00

New York: 10475
> Location: New York, New York
> Median home value: $28,200 (New York: $313,700)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $393 (New York: $2,155)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 32.7% (New York: 60.8%)
> Homeownership rate: 44.8% (New York: 53.9%)
> Median household income: $51,951 (New York: $68,486)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t73az_0bzhLiCX00

North Carolina: 27823
> Location: Enfield, North Carolina
> Median home value: $59,400 (North Carolina: $172,500)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,063 (North Carolina: $1,314)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 46.9% (North Carolina: 63.2%)
> Homeownership rate: 63.0% (North Carolina: 65.2%)
> Median household income: $31,836 (North Carolina: $54,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCdPk_0bzhLiCX00

North Dakota: 58329
> Location: Dunseith, North Dakota
> Median home value: $72,200 (North Dakota: $193,900)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $629 (North Dakota: $1,426)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 20.8% (North Dakota: 53.5%)
> Homeownership rate: 77.2% (North Dakota: 62.4%)
> Median household income: $42,578 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23j4Om_0bzhLiCX00

Ohio: 44507
> Location: Youngstown, Ohio
> Median home value: $22,200 (Ohio: $145,700)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $723 (Ohio: $1,282)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 17.4% (Ohio: 62.9%)
> Homeownership rate: 39.0% (Ohio: 66.1%)
> Median household income: $18,900 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOYWS_0bzhLiCX00

Oklahoma: 74126
> Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
> Median home value: $51,000 (Oklahoma: $136,800)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $801 (Oklahoma: $1,234)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 31.1% (Oklahoma: 54.9%)
> Homeownership rate: 56.2% (Oklahoma: 65.6%)
> Median household income: $30,597 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYaeh_0bzhLiCX00

Oregon: 97720
> Location: Burns, Oregon
> Median home value: $95,700 (Oregon: $312,200)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,056 (Oregon: $1,699)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 39.5% (Oregon: 66.2%)
> Homeownership rate: 72.9% (Oregon: 62.4%)
> Median household income: $38,206 (Oregon: $62,818)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRruq_0bzhLiCX00

Pennsylvania: 15901
> Location: Johnstown, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $27,200 (Pennsylvania: $180,200)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,028 (Pennsylvania: $1,494)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.2% (Pennsylvania: 60.1%)
> Homeownership rate: 25.7% (Pennsylvania: 68.9%)
> Median household income: $14,853 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ocho_0bzhLiCX00

Rhode Island: 02863
> Location: Central Falls, Rhode Island
> Median home value: $160,100 (Rhode Island: $261,900)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,745 (Rhode Island: $1,860)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 64.7% (Rhode Island: 68.4%)
> Homeownership rate: 20.0% (Rhode Island: 60.8%)
> Median household income: $32,928 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3q2G_0bzhLiCX00

South Carolina: 29810
> Location: Allendale, South Carolina
> Median home value: $39,600 (South Carolina: $162,300)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $837 (South Carolina: $1,246)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.5% (South Carolina: 58.3%)
> Homeownership rate: 63.6% (South Carolina: 69.4%)
> Median household income: $22,688 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJQUU_0bzhLiCX00

South Dakota: 57555
> Location: Mission, South Dakota
> Median home value: $38,400 (South Dakota: $167,100)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,125 (South Dakota: $1,340)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 10.5% (South Dakota: 55.6%)
> Homeownership rate: 47.3% (South Dakota: 67.8%)
> Median household income: $32,007 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6Xmg_0bzhLiCX00

Tennessee: 38108
> Location: Memphis, Tennessee
> Median home value: $49,000 (Tennessee: $167,200)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $766 (Tennessee: $1,244)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.2% (Tennessee: 59.2%)
> Homeownership rate: 41.8% (Tennessee: 66.3%)
> Median household income: $21,483 (Tennessee: $53,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYngu_0bzhLiCX00

Texas: 79346
> Location: Morton, Texas
> Median home value: $33,600 (Texas: $172,500)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $879 (Texas: $1,606)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 22.9% (Texas: 57.4%)
> Homeownership rate: 77.2% (Texas: 62.0%)
> Median household income: $38,478 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F60hm_0bzhLiCX00

Utah: 84654
> Location: Salina, Utah
> Median home value: $122,400 (Utah: $279,100)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $999 (Utah: $1,551)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 65.7% (Utah: 70.5%)
> Homeownership rate: 78.3% (Utah: 70.2%)
> Median household income: $54,613 (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfKsJ_0bzhLiCX00

Vermont: 05843
> Location: Hardwick, Vermont
> Median home value: $109,200 (Vermont: $227,700)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,581 (Vermont: $1,621)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 43.1% (Vermont: 62.6%)
> Homeownership rate: 74.1% (Vermont: 70.8%)
> Median household income: $43,652 (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ik1yC_0bzhLiCX00

Virginia: 24620
> Location: Hurley, Virginia
> Median home value: $45,100 (Virginia: $273,100)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,074 (Virginia: $1,799)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 23.3% (Virginia: 68.7%)
> Homeownership rate: 88.6% (Virginia: 66.3%)
> Median household income: $23,673 (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNlbu_0bzhLiCX00

Washington: 98439
> Location: Lakewood, Washington
> Median home value: $18,400 (Washington: $339,000)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $742 (Washington: $1,886)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 15.9% (Washington: 68.5%)
> Homeownership rate: 13.5% (Washington: 63.0%)
> Median household income: $39,219 (Washington: $73,775)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXFZ3_0bzhLiCX00

West Virginia: 26261
> Location: Richwood, West Virginia
> Median home value: $43,000 (West Virginia: $119,600)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $720 (West Virginia: $1,050)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 23.8% (West Virginia: 46.6%)
> Homeownership rate: 74.9% (West Virginia: 73.2%)
> Median household income: $29,252 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAv09_0bzhLiCX00

Wisconsin: 53206
> Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
> Median home value: $45,900 (Wisconsin: $180,600)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $896 (Wisconsin: $1,430)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 44.3% (Wisconsin: 63.9%)
> Homeownership rate: 33.4% (Wisconsin: 67.0%)
> Median household income: $24,557 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALhOg_0bzhLiCX00

Wyoming: 82443
> Location: Thermopolis, Wyoming
> Median home value: $148,500 (Wyoming: $220,500)
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,211 (Wyoming: $1,459)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 46.3% (Wyoming: 58.3%)
> Homeownership rate: 74.9% (Wyoming: 70.4%)
> Median household income: $51,576 (Wyoming: $64,049)

Methodology

To determine the least expensive ZIP code to buy a home in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median owner-occupied home values from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP Code Tabulation Areas -- a census geography type which defines areal representations of United States Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to Census ZCTAs as ZIP codes.

Of the 33,120 ZIP codes the Census Bureau publishes data for, 32,936 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

ZIP codes were excluded if owner-occupied median home values were not available in the 2019 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s owner-occupied median home value was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ owner-occupied median home values. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

The remaining 17,788 places were ranked within their state based on their owner-occupied median home values. To break ties, we used median monthly housing costs with a mortgage.

Additional information on median monthly housing costs with a mortgage, the share of owner-occupied housing units that have a mortgage, rates of homeownership, and median household income are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

