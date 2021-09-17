CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

New Haven man charged Thursday in connection to a series of Trumbull crimes last October

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybUO1_0bzhLb1S00
State police are investigating an apparent fatal accident early Saturday morning, June 29, along Interstate 78 at the border of Berks and Lehigh counties. Hartford Courant

A 48-year-old New Haven man was charged Thursday in connection to a motor vehicle accident, robbery, attempted home break-in and car theft all in one morning last October.

Jerome Campbell, 48, of Howe Street, was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and evading responsibility. Campbell was transferred to the Bridgeport Superior Court from the Cheshire Correctional Institution, where he was held for other offenses. He’s held on $75,000 bond.

The series of crimes began on Oct. 17 around 2:30 a.m., when Trumbull Police responded to a report of a car accident where a car drove off the road and was abandoned near Main Street, north of Route 111.

Campbell was seen fleeing on foot from the scene and carrying a gun.

As responding officers were at the crash site, they soon received a report that a man was robbed at gunpoint after having his back window broken near the Route 25 and Route 111 commuter lot. The victim told police that the man, later identified as Campbell, demanded money, which he complied with.

Campbell then took off near Broadway Road.

“Around 3:00 a.m., a Broadway Road resident reported hearing glass break at the rear of their home,” police said. “Officers responded to this residence, but the suspect had already left. Police observed video footage from the home, and were able to identify Campbell as the suspect before he fled the area.”

State police, alongside the Stratford and Trumbull K9 units, helped in the search, but were unable to locate Campbell at the time.

“Later that morning, police learned that Campbell had fled the area in a vehicle that was stolen from a construction site nearby at 6540 Main Street, and later recovered in Bridgeport,” police said. “Trumbull Police detectives processed all the crime scenes and recovered evidence linking Campbell to the series of crimes. No injuries were reported during any of these incidents.”

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

The Cove, which helps grieving children in Connecticut, having annual fundraiser

Kayla DeLuca was 9 years old when her mother died in a car accident. DeLuca’s sister was 6. Besides the grief, DeLuca said the experience was “lonely and isolating.” “Most of my peers had not experienced such a significant life change, such a loss of innocence, at such a young age, the realization that the world is not always fair,” DeLuca said. DeLuca’s father took the girls to The Cove ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Since 1884, a Hartford shelter’s wood yard provided work for the homeless. Its closure brings new opportunity

In 2011, a rare October nor’easter dumped more than a foot of wet, heavy snow on the state, and thrust a group of homeless men in work therapy onto the front lines. A crush of people without lights or heat descended on wood yards around the state, including one on Maxim Road in Hartford, where recently incarcerated and unsheltered men worked splitting and stacking firewood to get acclimated to ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy