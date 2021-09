ALLEN PARK -- Three weeks into the regular season, and the body count on injured reserve has already hit double digits. The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, including moving defensive tackle Kevin Strong to injured reserve. Strong suffered a brain injury in the season-opening loss against San Francisco, then didn’t play in Green Bay before returning to the practice field this week -- only to suffer a thigh injury that limited him on Friday.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO