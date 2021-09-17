CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Give Me Glow Matte Shadows Reviews & Swatches (Round 2, Part 5 of 5)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive Me Glow Limeade Matte Pressed Shadow ($7.00 for 0.105 oz.) is a bright, lime green with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. The texture was quite powdery, drier, and thin with a tendency to apply unevenly and be difficult to blend out. I also had a fair amount of fallout when I tried to build up the color from its more semi-sheer to medium coverage to anything higher. It stained my lids but lasted for around eight hours before fading a bit.

Melt Cosmetics Peaches and Cream SexFoil Liquid Highlighter Review & Swatches

Melt Cosmetics Peaches and Cream SexFoil Liquid Highlighter ($39.00 for 1.01 oz.) is a medium copper with moderate, warm orange undertones and a fine, pearlized sheen. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation that applied well over bare skin, on top of foundation, or all-over the body. The consistency was lightweight, very...
Elite Daily

The Best Water-Based Mascaras For Lash Extensions & Sensitive Eyes

On the quest for sky-high lashes, many people will eventually turn to lash extensions. Whether you get them for special events only or regularly, extensions require making slight adjustments to the rest of your beauty routine. Most notably, you'll find your go-to mascara needs to be replaced with a water-based formula, according to Tirzah Shirai, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based BlinkBar lash extension salon. The best water-based mascaras are oil-free so that they don't break down lash extensions or irritate your eyes. "Water-based mascaras are oil-free and have a neutral pH, which is what makes this type of mascara safe for eyelash extensions," Shirai tells Elite Daily, adding that they're also more likely to contain fewer chemicals than oil-based mascaras, making them gentler for people with sensitive eyes.
Us Weekly

This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!
ColourPop Scrunchie & Docs Fresh Kiss Lip Cremes Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Scrunchie Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a rich, deeper red with subtle, warm undertones and a cream finish. The texture was smooth, lightweight, and mousse-like, which gave it a velvety feel that was spreadable and comfortable to wear. The liquid lipstick had full color coverage...
Natasha Denona Work and Set Gel Eyeliners Reviews & Swatches

Natasha Denona Nude Work and Set Gel Eyeliner ($24.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a light peach with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, lightly emollient consistency that was thin, spreadable, and easy to work using different eyeliner brushes. It applied evenly to my lash line and set fast enough not to get into my fine lines but gave me enough time to perfect it.
Natasha Denona Jude (394M) Metallic Eye Shadow

Natasha Denona Jude (394M) is a very warm-toned, light taupe with a metallic finish. It is an eyeshadow that is permanent in this palette: Retro. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now available! Get...
Clionadh Amour, Lacy, Pink Sugar, Prosecco Eyeshadows Reviews & Swatches

Clionadh Amour Shimmer Metallic Eyeshadow ($6.25 for 0.05 oz.) is a bright, coral-red with strong, warm undertones and a metallic sheen. The texture was smooth, slightly more loosely-pressed, but it had good glide, which helped everything apply evenly and adhere smoothly without fallout. It had opaque color payoff that stayed on nicely for eight and a half hours before fading noticeably.
Natasha Denona Retro Midi Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Natasha Denona Retro 15-Pan Small Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 for 0.67 oz.) is the newest mid-size palette release from the brand. It includes a mix of metallics, mattes, and cream-powders, and if you’re familiar with the brand’s cream-powder formula and do not like it, you’ll want to skip this palette as there are five cream-powders included in Retro. There are an additional four matte shades, so the palette includes nine satin/matte eyeshadows with the remaining six ranging from pearl to sparkle.
Danessa Myricks Latte Colorfix Matte Review & Swatches

Danessa Myricks Latte Colorfix Matte ($18.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a medium, rosy mauve with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a smooth consistency that was creamy without being too thick or too thin, so it wasn’t runny but it wasn’t stiff to work with. It was intensely pigmented where a little went a long way, so adjusting and learning to use the smallest amount possible was the biggest lesson when using this formula.
ColourPop Petal Pusher Blush Review & Swatches

ColourPop Petal Pusher Pressed Powder Blush ($8.00 for 0.13 oz.) is a bright, light-medium cotton candy pink with strong, blue undertones and a matte finish. It had medium, buildable pigmentation, which was as marketed, paired with a soft, lightly powdery texture that was finely-milled and a little on the thin side. The blush applied evenly to bare skin and blended out without issues. It stayed on nicely for eight hours before fading visibly.
MAC Barococoa Strobe Face Glaze Review & Swatches

MAC Barocococa Strobe Face Glaze ($28.00 for 0.5 oz.) has a translucent base with fine, copper and bronze pearl throughout a high-shine, glossy base. The formula is supposed to give the “dewiest, flushed glow” what is “translucent” and “oil-slicked” in look. It’s best thought of as a tinted, glossy balm...
Chanel Fall 2021 Ombre Premiere Laques Reviews & Swatches

Chanel Lame Ivoire (39) Ombre Premiere Laque ($36.00 for 0.2 oz.) is a darker, champagne gold with warm, golden tones but not to the point of leaning orange/peach. It had a smooth, fluid consistency that was slightly watery initially, but then it dried down to a more transfer-resistant finish. I...
Sephora My Boyfriend's Jeans, T-Rex, Flirting Game, Love Affair Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Sephora My Boyfriend’s Jeans (29) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a rich, cobalt blue with strong, cool undertones with a subtle, pearl shimmer throughout. The texture was smooth, creamy without being too wet, so it had more of a velvety glide that made it comfortable to use on the lash line. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation that stayed on well for nine and a half hours and was still fairly visible after 12 hours of wear.
MAC Feast Your Eyes Tempting Fate Palette Review & Swatches

MAC Feast Your Eyes Tempting Fate Palette ($45.00 for 0.38 oz.) includes new formulas in an eight-pan palette. The Leather Lustre formula has a cream-powder feel, which gives the shades a denser, almost stiffer feel to the touch, though I found that in practice, they picked up readily with a crease brush and deposited/blended out well.
Dior Pink Glow (619) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Dior Pink Glow (619) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a pink and red color, neutral color story that included satin to sparkle finishes. Two of the shades were more sparkly but had decent coverage despite that, so they were functional as standalone shades as well as for layering. I had issues with the fifth shade, which felt quite different than any other shadow I've tried from the brand--it felt like a cream-powder hybrid, so it was stiffer to work with.
Huda Beauty Rich Glow Obsessions Mini Face Palette Review & Swatches

Huda Beauty Rich Mini Glow Obsessions Face Palette ($29.00 for 0.22 oz.) includes four shimmery shades of different takes on copper–they were more similar than they needed to be! The texture of the formula was where the palette fell short; it was firmer, denser, and thicker overall, which made it harder to pick up product evenly with a brush.
Sydney Grace Black Hole & Forest Floor Cream Shadows Reviews & Swatches

Sydney Grace Black Hole Cream Shadow (2020) ($8.00 for 0.34 oz.) has a darker gray base with flecks of larger silver sparkle over a more metallic finish. It had mostly opaque color coverage that applied at its best and most evenly when worn at high coverage. I found it harder to apply and blend out the edge without getting some fallout (initially) and the base didn’t appear as even.
ILNP Revival, Black Orchid, Bulletproof Symphony Nail Polishes Reviews & Swatches

ILNP Revival Ultra Holographic Nail Polish ($10.00 for 0.4 oz.) has a deep black base with a generous amount of holographic shimmer and sparkle along with copper-red shifting shimmer that was sort of in the background behind all the holo! It applied particularly smoothly and never showed brush strokes, and it had a decent amount of shine on its own.
