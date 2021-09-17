CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army doctor who killed pregnant wife and 2 daughters at Fort Bragg denied release

 8 days ago

A former Army doctor convicted for the infamous 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young daughters on a North Carolina base has ended his appeal of a lower court ruling that denied his requested release.

An attorney for Jeffrey MacDonald said in court documents that his client wished to dismiss his appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. Federal prosecutors did not oppose the dismissal in the "Fatal Vision" case, named for a book about the investigation, and the court granted the dismissal Thursday.

MacDonald, who is serving life in prison, had filed an appeal notice in April, two weeks after District Judge Terrence Boyle refused to release him. His lawyers had asked Boyle to let him leave prison because of his deteriorating health. Boyle wrote he lacked authority because a law governing compassionate release requests doesn't apply to those who committed their crimes before a 1987 cutoff.

"After a searching review of the relevant law, Mr. MacDonald concluded that the decision below was correct as a technical legal matter," MacDonald's lawyers said in a statement Friday, referring to Boyle's order.

MacDonald, 77, is incarcerated at a prison in Cumberland, Maryland, and has chronic kidney disease, skin cancer and high blood pressure, according to court documents.

MacDonald was convicted in 1979 for killing his pregnant wife, Colette; his 5-year-old daughter, Kimberley; and his 2-year-old daughter, Kristen at their family home at Fort Bragg using a knife and ice pick before stabbing himself. MacDonald has declared his innocence and spent years on appeals.

MacDonald has blamed "drug-crazed hippies" as the killers. But prosecutors said he donned surgical gloves and used his wife's blood to write the word "PIG" over their bed to imitate the 1969 Charles Mansion murders.

The 4th Circuit refused in late 2018 to grant MacDonald a new trial.

MacDonald "did the unthinkable more than 50 years ago when he murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters in brutal fashion," Norman Acker, acting U.S. attorney for eastern North Carolina, said in a news release Friday. The Raleigh prosecutor's office prosecuted MacDonald in a high-profile trial and has defended the convictions since.

"Our office has sought justice on their behalf for decades. That work continues today," Acker said. "And that work will continue every day until MacDonald's efforts to escape justice cease for good."

Comments / 45

Yes, I Said It
7d ago

I was living in Fayetteville NC when this happened. Extremely gruesome and shocking to the community of Fayetteville, Ft. Bragg, and Spring Lake. SMH.

Reply(1)
8
Iam60and blessed
7d ago

I set with my father and watched the movie..I honestly believe this man is innocent..I read the original court file document from the police, FBI, the hospital doctors..This was a big case and and they didn’t know how to happened it..I read all the court appears doc.. This happened 1970 i was 10 yrs old.. and cried for a man that’s not my father..I’m now 61 years old..I worked in the same building he was and worked in..The location of the murder is no longer there..But but some of the same buildings that are…Big man in my heart is innocent..Nothing will never take that from me….

Reply(1)
5
Keith Steven Byers
6d ago

Michael Fransese was locked up with him once and said he had his doubts until he went apeshit over a telephone call. Said he'd never seen that side of him before.

Reply
3
 

Related
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
RALEIGH, NC
