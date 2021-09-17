CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

'Fresh Air' Remembers George Wein, Founder Of The Newport Jazz Festival

By Fresh Air
kclu.org
 8 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. George Wein, the pioneering music impresario who created the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954 and the Newport Folk Festival in 1959, died Monday. He was 95 years old. Early on, Wein's Newport Jazz Festival helped rejuvenate Duke Ellington's career and revived the career of Miles Davis after years of decline from heroin addiction. We're going to listen to Terry's 2003 interview with George Wein, recorded at the time of the publication of his autobiography, which was called "Myself Among Others: A Life In Music."

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
suncommunitynews.com

Lake George's jazz festival returns this weekend

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Arts Project's "Jazz at the Lake," considered one of the premier festivals of its kind, returns Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 to Lake George’s Shepard Park — live for 2021 after last year’s edition which was held virtually. As traditional since the festival’s genesis...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
jazziz.com

ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Winners Honored by Newport Festival

After a one-year break due to the pandemic, The ASCAP Foundation, led by President Paul Williams, and Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc. continue their joint effort to promote emerging jazz talent for the fifth year. Starting today, The Newport Jazz Festival, one of the world’s most respected showcases for jazz, is...
NEWPORT, PA
Connecticut Public

George Wein, Music Festival Pioneer, Dies At 95

Music impresario George Wein, who spawned the modern music festival when he helped launch the Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festivals, has died at the age of 95. According to a statement from his family, Wein died peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning. Wein co-founded the Newport Jazz Festival...
MUSIC
tulanehullabaloo.com

Celebrating Jazz Fest mastermind George Wein

George Wein, jazz pianist and pioneer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival died Sept. 13 at the age of 95. The impresario’s legacy helped jazz music become what it is today in American culture. He is remembered as a champion of jazz, art, philanthropy and equality. Born in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Wein
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Glenn Miller
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Stan Getz
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Eddie Condon
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Billie Holiday
downbeat.com

In Memoriam: George Wein, 1925–2021

George Wein, pianist, NEA Jazz Master and recipient of DownBeat’s Lifetime Achievement Award, best known for his help in creating world-renowned events like the Newport Jazz Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, died yesterday, Sept. 13, at age 95. Born in Boston on Oct. 3, 1925, Wein...
NEWPORT, RI
WTOP

Remembering George Wein: ‘I think I left my mark with people’

George Wein, the impresario of the Newport jazz and folk festivals who died Monday at 95, essentially invented the American outdoor multi-day music festival, so if you’ve been to Coachella or Bonnaroo, or read about Woodstock or Monterey Pop, you’ve been touched by the idea he brought to life all those years ago.
ENTERTAINMENT
berkshirefinearts.com

Jazz Entrepreneur George Wein at 95

I was a teenager in the 1950s when my Uncle Jim Flynn took my sister and me to see Duke Ellington. It was my first experience of live jazz in what later became a career as a critic. During intermission my uncle introduced me to the Duke who years later I interviewed for the Boston Herald Traveler.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Clubs#Jazz Music#Fresh Air#The New Orleans Jazz And#The Boston Jazz Club#Npr#African Americans
Outsider.com

Jimmy Buffett Remembers Promoter George Wein in Heartfelt Tribute

Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett is paying tribute to another legend: promoter and jazz impresario George Wein, who died last week at age 95. “George Wein lived fully for 95 years. And the fact that he was on this earth that long creating music festivals all around the world is a gift to us all,” Buffett wrote in a post on his website. “Two of my most treasured memories of playing on a stage for over 50 years, were thanks to George; in New Orleans and Newport.”
MUSIC
KEDM

Jazz And Folk Music Champion George Wein Dies At 95

George Wein, one of America’s most storied and influential live-music impresarios, died on Monday at 95. Originally a pianist, he co-founded the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
motifri.com

Thank You, George Wein: What his legacy means to the life of a local jazz musician

My first few years at the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals were spent standing behind a cart, selling ice cold drinks to festival attendees. I’d chase the shade with my umbrella, while listening to legends and newcomers play, and daydream about what it must look like from up there on the historic stage. As I’d count change and try to get through the long lines of people waiting to buy water or soda between sets, occasionally I’d look up and see a golf cart moving slowly down the path with a little sign on the windshield that read “The Lean Green Wein Machine.”.
NEWPORT, RI
The Guardian

George Wein obituary

In the early 1950s the resort of Newport, Rhode Island, was notable principally for the vast palaces erected along its Atlantic shoreline by the barons of American banking, business and industry, where the loudest noises were the creaking of yacht timbers and the tinkling of ice in pre-dinner cocktails. Then...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
grammy.com

5 Reflections On George Wein: How It Felt To Be Around The Architect Of The Modern Music Festival

Despite being perhaps the most important concert producer to ever live, George Wein didn’t disappear behind a curtain like the Wizard of Oz. Anyone who’s been to Newport Jazz Fest probably remembers the suspenders-clad senior citizen zipping around the grounds in his golf cart, nicknamed “The Wein Machine.” The image seems to sum him up: Public-spirited, lovably avuncular and darn near universally beloved.
MUSIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lake George jazz festival continues Sunday

The sweet sounds of world class jazz will be heard on the shores of Lake George Sunday, and it's totally free. You can enjoy beautiful music and gorgeous scenery at the lake at Shepard Park. It's part of a weekend of performances by some of the greatest jazz musicians. The...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
kclu.org

A Giant of Black Cinema, Melvin Van Peebles Dies At 89

Influential director Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was best known for his independent films Watermelon Man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (1971). He was also the father of Mario Van Peebles, who directed New Jack City a generation later. The Criterion Collection announced the news in a statement...
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway Revival Of Melvin Van Peebles’ ‘Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death’ Will Go On As Planned, But Now With A Special Dedication

UPDATED,  The 2022 Broadway revival of Melvin Van Peebles’ groundbreaking 1971 musical Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death will go on as planned, producers — including the late filmmaker’s son Mario Van Peebles — confirmed today. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery The previously announced revival will now be dedicated to the playwright, who died Tuesday at the age of 89. The musical, with Mario Van Peebles onboard as Creative Producer, will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The planned 2022 revival was announced in March by producer Lia Vollack. Production details, including the complete cast...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Basil Hoffman, ‘The Artist’ and ‘Ordinary People’ Actor, Dies at 83

Basil Hoffman, who starred in the Academy Award-winning films The Artist and Ordinary People, has died. He was 83.  Hoffman died Friday, his longtime friend and personal manager Brad Lemack announced. He had more than 200 acting credits across film, television and stage. He appeared as Sloan in Ordinary People (1980) and as an auctioneer in The Artist (2011). Both dramas won best picture at the Oscars. Hoffman also had roles in the films My Favorite Year (1982), The Last Word (2017), All the President’s Men (1976) and Rio, I Love You (2014). Some of his television credits include recurring roles on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

Why September 24, 1991 Was the Best Day in Music History

(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy