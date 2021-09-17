Steel Stocks X, CLF and MT Are in Focus as U.S. Steel Falls
For investors in steel stocks, some recent updates from U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) point toward a bright future. Throughout the year, commodity demand has kept steel prices elevated and the companies that dominate the industry have made it clear that they see ample reason for these trends to continue. These sustained price predictions have led industry leader U.S. Steel to announce an ambitious expansion.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0