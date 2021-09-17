CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Steel Stocks X, CLF and MT Are in Focus as U.S. Steel Falls

Business Insider
 8 days ago

For investors in steel stocks, some recent updates from U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) point toward a bright future. Throughout the year, commodity demand has kept steel prices elevated and the companies that dominate the industry have made it clear that they see ample reason for these trends to continue. These sustained price predictions have led industry leader U.S. Steel to announce an ambitious expansion.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Poised to Win in a Post-Pandemic Recovery

The Nasdaq was largely flat on Friday. Costco shares rose after solid earnings from the warehouse retailer. An upgrade for restaurant stocks lifted shares of Chuy's Holdings. The stock market was largely flat on Friday, taking a rest after a turbulent week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down slightly shortly after noon EDT, but it had bounced back considerably from larger losses earlier in the session.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks Gushing, And These Are In Buy Zones

Other than biotechs, no industry group has seen more breakouts in the past few weeks than the U.S. oil & gas exploration and production industry group. It's become a fertile ground for investors thanks to improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN) broke out Thursday. The company, whose principal operations are in the Delaware Basin, is…
STOCKS
Business Insider

Nike Sees Strong Demand, But Supply Hurdles Hurt Guidance: Analyst

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reported mixed results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, with earnings ahead of the consensus estimates on revenues that missed expectations, according to BofA Securities. The Nike Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson reiterated a Neutral rating for Nike with a $160 price target. The Nike Takeaways: The company’s...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Steel#Clf#Steel Industry#Stocks#Mt#The Wall Street Journal#Arcelormittal#Cleveland Cliffs#Investorplace
Business Insider

Why KeyBanc Initiates Coverage On Precious Metals

Real interest rates are likely to turn “increasingly negative” given the massive global debt outstanding and gold prices are inversely correlated with real rates, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Precious Metals Analyst: Adam Josephson Initiated coverage of North American gold miners Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD), Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and...
METAL MINING
Business Insider

If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position

Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood successfully predicted the rise of the electric vehicle leader’s share price when many weren’t as bullish on the company. The Ark Invest CEO recently admitted to a target price that would see her trim the position sizably. What Happened: Earlier this year, Wood...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

If you want to own a stock forever, you had better like how the company is run. Hormel is a dividend growth name with a great history of innovation and growth via acquisition. General Mills has a higher yield, but just as strong of a legacy on the innovation and acquisition front.
STOCKS
pennbizreport.com

U.S. Steel announces site selection process to expand mini mill

United States Steel Corporation announced Thursday it was beginning an exploratory site selection process for a new state-of-the-art mini mill in the United States. The company said that its Board of Directors had authorized an exploratory site selection process for a three-million-ton mini mill flat-rolled facility, that would combine two state-of-the-art electric arc furnaces with differentiated steelmaking and finishing technology, including equipment already owned by the company.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Is This the Right Time to Buy Steel Stocks?

The steel industry, like many others this year, has seen significant pressures from the pandemic-driven supply chain constraints. But certain interesting things are happening now. But before we get to that, I want to give you some perspective. So the main ingredient in steel, as most of us probably know...
INDUSTRY
Crain's Chicago Business

U.S. Steel is building a new $3 billion mill. Where will it go?

(Bloomberg) — U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last. The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.
INDUSTRY
Arkansas Online

U.S. Steel looks at state for $3B mill

U.S. Steel Corp. is considering locations in Arkansas and Alabama for a new $3 billion steel mill, the company said Friday. The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.
INDUSTRY
NWI.com

U.S. Steel expects record EBITDA of $2 billion in third quarter

After a strong second quarter, U.S. Steel now expects record third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2 billion. That compared to second-quarter EBITDA of $1.3 billion. “We expect the third quarter to be a quarter of records for U. S. Steel. Supported by strong reliability and quality...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy