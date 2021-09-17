CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Injury Report: Carlton Davis Questionable

By Zach Goodall
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday's week two matchup of NFC South rivals. You can find both of Friday's reports and our takeaways below.

Despite a rather long list of contributors on the Buccaneers' report, only one player earned a game status designation to end the week. There is certainly a cause for concern, though, as that player is starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, who was added to the report on Friday with a hamstring injury and is considered questionable for Sunday's game.

Davis, arguably Tampa Bay's best defensive back, is dealing with the latest injury to a member of the Bucs' secondary. The team lost nickel corner Sean Murphy-Bunting to the injured reserve this week due to a dislocated elbow, while safety Jordan Whitehead will be making his season debut against the Falcons after missing the preseason and week one with a hamstring injury of his own.

Against Dallas last Thursday, Davis recorded two tackles, an interception, and three pass breakups. He graded out as one of the NFL's top coverage players in week one.

Otherwise, the Buccaneers appear healthy entering week two. Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul's hand injury created some worry throughout the week, but head coach Bruce Arians said that Pierre-Paul is "fine" and had a veteran's day off on Friday.

For Atlanta, the only player on the injury report this week has been ruled out: Rookie wide receiver Frank Darby, who has been dealing with a calf injury.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Recap: Bucs Outlast Falcons, 48-25

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) came into this week's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) looking for a chance to get a head start on its division rival. Tom Brady and Co. did just that. Brady threw for five touchdowns and the Bucs defense -specifically Mike Edwards- scored two touchdowns en route to a 48-25 victory that was actually much closer than the score let on.
NFL
