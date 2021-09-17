A Shotgun Wedding Invitation?

At Castle Hill earlier this week, globally lauded wedding and entertainment leader David Tutera, with more than 30 years of industry experience, brought his talents to Newport for industry professionals. With him was motivational speaker and husband Jospeh “Joey” Toth. Team Tutera has made a name creating spectacular events for a client list that includes A-list celebrities, high-profile foundations and even royalty. Beyond his success as an event expert and designer, Tutera is also a sought-after television personality, fashion and accessory designer, entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker. He is the visionary behind the David Tutera brand, which includes educational opportunities such as the David Tutera Mentorship Program and The David Tutera Experience for planners, designers and event professionals. He has hosted shows on Lifetime, the Food Network, WE tv and Discovery Channel, and has made appearances on several other notable, including the Today Show, Good Morning America, The View, Oprah and Hallmark’s Family and Home. Read more on page 3. (Photo by David Hansen).

NEWPORT, RI ・ 9 DAYS AGO