CalChamber appoints new CEO

By Editorial Calendar
Fresno Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Jennifer Barrera as the organization’s next President and CEO, effective October 1. Barrera will succeed retiring CalChamber President and CEO Allan Zaremberg, who will remain on the job until the end of 2021. Zaremberg served as CalChamber president and CEO for 23 years.

thebusinessjournal.com

